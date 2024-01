January 17, 2024 at 10:54 am EST

(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa disclosed Wednesday that it has made a purchase of 19,825 of its own shares.

The shares were purchased between Jan. 2 and Jan. 12 at an average price of EUR19.3988 for a total consideration of EUR384,581.21.

TXT e-solutions' stock is down 1.5 percent at EUR20.30 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

