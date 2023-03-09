Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  TXT e-solutions S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    TXT   IT0001454435

TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.

(TXT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:36 2023-03-09 am EST
19.56 EUR   +2.30%
TXT e-solutions buys back own shares for more than EUR300,000

03/09/2023 | 02:02pm EST
(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Thursday that it bought back 18,500 shares between Feb. 20 and Feb. 28, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR18.00 for a total value of EUR333,163.82.

As of Feb. 28, 2023, the company held 997,200 treasury shares or about 7.7 percent of the share capital.

TXT e-solutions closed Thursday up 2.3 percent to EUR19.56 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 148 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2022 9,50 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net Debt 2022 38,7 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 227 M 240 M 240 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
TXT e-solutions S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,12 €
Average target price 19,40 €
Spread / Average Target 1,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniele Stefano Misani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Eugenio Forcinito Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Magni Chairman
Guido Angelo Ingenito Chief Information Officer
Stefania Saviolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.48.91%240
ORACLE CORPORATION8.26%238 591
SAP SE14.99%136 675
SERVICENOW, INC.15.12%90 735
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.9.53%35 592
HUBSPOT, INC.39.54%19 927