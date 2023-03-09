TXT e-solutions buys back own shares for more than EUR300,000

(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Thursday that it bought back 18,500 shares between Feb. 20 and Feb. 28, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR18.00 for a total value of EUR333,163.82.

As of Feb. 28, 2023, the company held 997,200 treasury shares or about 7.7 percent of the share capital.

TXT e-solutions closed Thursday up 2.3 percent to EUR19.56 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

