(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa reported on Friday that it purchased 8,488 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 13 and Feb. 16.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR20.40 or so, with a total value of EUR172,457.60.

To date, the company holds 1.4 million treasury shares, representing more than 10 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock closed in the green by 4.3 percent at EUR21.90 per share.

