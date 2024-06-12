(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Wednesday that between June 3 and June 7 it bought back 4,678 shares at an average price of EUR20.619 for a total value of EUR96,457.25.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 1.3 million treasury shares or 9.6 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions closed Wednesday up 2.8 percent to EUR23.50 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

