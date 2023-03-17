Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. TXT e-solutions S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXT   IT0001454435

TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.

(TXT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:13 2023-03-17 pm EDT
19.06 EUR   -1.45%
02:46pTXT e-solutions continues buybacks and takes over 10,000 shares
AN
03/13Futures flat; markets on 25-point Fed hike
AN
03/10Europeans in the red; banks hurt on the Mib.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TXT e-solutions continues buybacks and takes over 10,000 shares

03/17/2023 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced on Friday that it bought back 9,950 shares between March 1 and March 3, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR18.73 for a total of EUR186,396.92.

Thus, as of March 3, 2023, the company held 1.0 million treasury shares or 7.7 percent of the share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock on Friday closed 1.5 percent in the red at EUR19.06 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
02:46pTXT e-solutions continues buybacks and takes over 10,000 shares
AN
03/13Futures flat; markets on 25-point Fed hike
AN
03/10Europeans in the red; banks hurt on the Mib.
AN
03/10Banks drag down declines; Mib over 27,100 area
AN
03/10TXT e-solutions S.p.A. Proposes Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on 24 May 2023
CI
03/10TXT e-solutions to Seek M&A
CI
03/10Transcript : TXT e-solutions S.p.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2023
CI
03/10Futures in the red; sell-off on US banks
AN
03/09TXT e-solutions buys back own shares for more than EUR300,000
AN
03/09Europeans down; wait for US macro tomorrow
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 148 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2022 9,50 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net Debt 2022 38,7 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 226 M 240 M 240 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
TXT e-solutions S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,34 €
Average target price 22,10 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniele Stefano Misani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Eugenio Forcinito Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Magni Chairman
Guido Angelo Ingenito Chief Information Officer
Stefania Saviolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.50.62%243
ORACLE CORPORATION3.77%228 997
SAP SE16.86%139 559
SERVICENOW, INC.13.94%89 805
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.10.27%35 917
HUBSPOT, INC.38.04%19 713