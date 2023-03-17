TXT e-solutions continues buybacks and takes over 10,000 shares

(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced on Friday that it bought back 9,950 shares between March 1 and March 3, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR18.73 for a total of EUR186,396.92.

Thus, as of March 3, 2023, the company held 1.0 million treasury shares or 7.7 percent of the share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock on Friday closed 1.5 percent in the red at EUR19.06 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

