TXT e-solutions continues with buyback and takes over 16,000 shares

(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Tuesday that it has bought back 15,920 of its own shares at an average price of EUR12.7296 for a total value of EUR202,655.80.

The shares were taken over between Dec. 19 and Dec. 28, at which time the company came to hold 906,600 treasury shares or about 7.0 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock trades in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR12.86 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.