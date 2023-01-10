Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. TXT e-solutions S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXT   IT0001454435

TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.

(TXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:15:57 2023-01-10 am EST
12.86 EUR   -0.62%
06:16aTXT e-solutions continues with buyback and takes over 16,000 shares
AN
2022TXT e-solutions purchased 16,500 shares of its own common stock
AN
2022Txt E S P A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TXT e-solutions continues with buyback and takes over 16,000 shares

01/10/2023 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Tuesday that it has bought back 15,920 of its own shares at an average price of EUR12.7296 for a total value of EUR202,655.80.

The shares were taken over between Dec. 19 and Dec. 28, at which time the company came to hold 906,600 treasury shares or about 7.0 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock trades in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR12.86 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
06:16aTXT e-solutions continues with buyback and takes over 16,000 shares
AN
2022TXT e-solutions purchased 16,500 shares of its own common stock
AN
2022Txt E S P A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program
PU
2022TXT e-solutions Completes Transfer Of Units
MT
2022TXT e-solutions S.p.A. completed the acquisition of to acquire Tlogos Srl.
CI
2022Txt E S P A : acquires Tlogos
PU
2022TXT e-solutions S.p.A. signed an agreement to acquire Tlogos Srl.
CI
2022TXT e-solutions S.p.A. signed an agreement to acquire of QBRIDGE S.r.l. for €3.5 m..
CI
2022TXT e-solutions S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30,..
CI
2022Txt E S P A : Interim report as of September 30, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 145 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2022 9,00 M 9,67 M 9,67 M
Net Debt 2022 26,0 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 155 M 166 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
TXT e-solutions S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,94 €
Average target price 16,00 €
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniele Stefano Misani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Eugenio Forcinito Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Magni Chairman
Guido Angelo Ingenito Chief Information Officer
Stefania Saviolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.0.78%166
ORACLE CORPORATION4.80%233 010
SAP SE8.48%130 890
SERVICENOW INC.-5.60%76 323
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.5.05%35 210
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-5.71%16 931