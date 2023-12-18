(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Monday that it has subscribed for a captial increase in PayDo Spa, in which it now holds 16.7 percent.

TXT's initial investment in PayDo's capital consists of EUR2.0 million aimed at PayDo's domestic and international growth, and the investment agreement provides for further steps that will empower TXT to increase its stake in PayDo to at least 51 percent of the company's capital following the approval of PayDo's financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2025.

PayDo is an innovative SME, on the market since 2018 as a fintech, that has developed a suite of value-added services to innovate the payments experience. Specifically, PayDo's solutions, which are easily integrated via API, are offered to banks, payment institutions, corporations, and PAs, with the aim of digitizing and simplifying their collection and payment processes.

With reference to PayDo's economic performance, 2023 represented another year of strong investment for future growth, with expected revenues of about EUR1 million and major technology investments leading to an expected negative Ebitda of about EUR1.4 million.

For the three-year period 2024-2026, the business plan shared with PayDo's management foresees sustained business growth, with CAGR revenues 2023-2026 above 100%, and an expected slightly positive Ebitda margin in 2025 and above 40% in 2026.

TXT will then take over 30 percent of PayDo while increasing to 51 percent after approval of the fintech's 2025 accounts.

In addition, TXT awarded 180,000 rights to buy an equal number of shares in the company at a price of EUR16.5492 per share to managers of TXT and its subsidiaries.

On Monday, TXT closed 1.4 percent in the red at EUR17.84 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.