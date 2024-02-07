(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa reported Wednesday that it bought back 10,734 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 15 and Jan. 16.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR20.90 per share, for a total value of EUR224,819.70.

As of today, the company holds 1.5 million treasury shares, accounting for 11 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock closed Wednesday up 0.2 percent at EUR21.10 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

