(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Friday that it bought back 18,750 of its own ordinary shares between June 26 and 39.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR22.80 approximately, for a total consideration of EUR409,473.40.

To date, the company holds 1.2 million treasury shares, representing 9.4 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock closed Friday up 2.1 percent at EUR22.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

