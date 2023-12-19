(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 3,036 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 1 and Dec. 8.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR17.11 approximately, for a total consideration of EUR51,912.88.

As of today, the company holds 1.5 million of its own shares, accounting for 11 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock closed Tuesday up 3.9 percent at EUR18.54 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

