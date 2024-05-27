May 27, 2024 at 01:52 pm EDT

(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Monday that it bought back 4,553 of its own ordinary shares between May 13 and May 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR22.50 approximately, for a total value of EUR102,458.50.

To date, the company holds 1.2 million treasury shares, representing 9.5 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock closed Monday down 0.4 percent at EUR23.85 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

