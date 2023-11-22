(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa reported Tuesday that it bought back 14,039 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 6 and Nov. 10.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR16.10, for a total value of EUR226,052.

As of today, the company holds 1.4 million treasury shares, accounting for 11.1 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock closed Wednesday up 1.1 percent at EUR16.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

