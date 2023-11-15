(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa reported Wednesday that it purchased 19,731 of its own ordinary shares between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR15.09 or so, with a total value of EUR297,808.60.

As of today, the company holds 1.4 million treasury shares, accounting for 11 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock closed 1.3 percent in the red at EUR15.34 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

