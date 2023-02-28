Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. TXT e-solutions S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TXT   IT0001454435

TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.

(TXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-02-28 am EST
18.22 EUR   -0.22%
11:28aTXT e-solutions has taken over 35,900 of its own ordinary shares
AN
02/21TXT e-solutions purchased 10,100 of its own shares in January
AN
02/09TXT e-solutions purchased 16,900 of its own shares in January
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TXT e-solutions has taken over 35,900 of its own ordinary shares

02/28/2023 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Monday that it purchased 35,900 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR16.50 approximately, for a total value of EUR439,485.60.

As of today, the company holds 978,700 treasury shares, representing 7.5 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock trades in the red by 0.4 percent at EUR18.18 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
11:28aTXT e-solutions has taken over 35,900 of its own ordinary shares
AN
02/21TXT e-solutions purchased 10,100 of its own shares in January
AN
02/09TXT e-solutions purchased 16,900 of its own shares in January
AN
02/08TXT e-solutions purchased 19,198 shares of its own stock in January
AN
02/07Txt E S P A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program
PU
01/27L.A.S. - Laboratorio Analisi Sassarese S.R.L. announced that it has received funding fr..
CI
01/11Fidia at the top; Bioera the worst
AN
01/11Txt E S P A : Update on the execution of the share buy-back program
PU
01/10TXT e-solutions continues with buyback and takes over 16,000 shares
AN
2022TXT e-solutions purchased 16,500 shares of its own common stock
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 148 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2022 9,50 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net Debt 2022 38,7 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 217 M 230 M 230 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
TXT e-solutions S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,26 €
Average target price 19,40 €
Spread / Average Target 6,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniele Stefano Misani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Eugenio Forcinito Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Magni Chairman
Guido Angelo Ingenito Chief Information Officer
Stefania Saviolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.42.21%230
ORACLE CORPORATION8.47%237 162
SAP SE12.44%133 746
SERVICENOW, INC.10.38%87 000
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.10.32%36 387
HUBSPOT, INC.34.40%19 193