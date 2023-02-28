TXT e-solutions has taken over 35,900 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Monday that it purchased 35,900 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR16.50 approximately, for a total value of EUR439,485.60.

As of today, the company holds 978,700 treasury shares, representing 7.5 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock trades in the red by 0.4 percent at EUR18.18 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

