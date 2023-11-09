(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa reported Thursday that revenues were EUR159.4 million in the first nine months, up 73 percent from EUR92.4 million in the first nine months of 2022.

On a like-for-like basis, revenues grew 14 percent and acquisitions contributed EUR53.2 million. Total international revenues amounted to EUR31.7 million, representing about 20% of total revenues for the first nine months.

Gross margin, net of direct costs, grew from EUR35.9 million in the first nine months of 2022 to EUR56.7 million this year, an increase of 58 percent. Ebitda improved to EUR21.4 million from EUR13.5 million in the previous year.

Operating income rose to EUR14.0 million from EUR9.2 million and net income increased to EUR9.8 million from EUR5.3 million.

Consolidated net financial debt as of September 30 was EUR45.8 million, up EUR16.5 million from the previous year. The difference is related to the investment in Banca del Fucino, whose fair value of EUR16.5 million was reclassified from fixed assets to financial assets for the purpose of calculating adjusted net financial debt.

TXT e-solutions shares are up 1.4 percent at EUR16.38 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

