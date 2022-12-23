Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  TXT e-solutions S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    TXT   IT0001454435

TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.

(TXT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-23 am EST
12.70 EUR   +1.11%
TXT e-solutions purchased 16,500 shares of its own common stock

12/23/2022 | 12:48pm EST
(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Friday that it had purchased 16,500 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 2 and Dec. 6.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR12.70 or so, for a total value of nearly EUR210,000.

As of today, the company holds 890,680 of its own ordinary shares, representing 6.8 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock closed Friday up 1.1 percent at EUR12.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 145 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2022 9,00 M 9,54 M 9,54 M
Net Debt 2022 26,0 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 148 M 158 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
TXT e-solutions S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,56 €
Average target price 16,00 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniele Stefano Misani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Eugenio Forcinito Group Chief Financial Officer
Enrico Magni Chairman
Guido Angelo Ingenito Chief Information Officer
Stefania Saviolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TXT E-SOLUTIONS S.P.A.23.87%157
ORACLE CORPORATION-6.55%217 021
SAP SE-21.86%120 455
SERVICENOW INC.-41.47%76 601
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.94%33 155
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-26.83%17 579