TXT e-solutions purchased 16,500 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Friday that it had purchased 16,500 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 2 and Dec. 6.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR12.70 or so, for a total value of nearly EUR210,000.

As of today, the company holds 890,680 of its own ordinary shares, representing 6.8 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock closed Friday up 1.1 percent at EUR12.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

