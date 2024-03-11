March 11, 2024 at 10:14 am EDT

(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Friday that it bought back 6,534 shares between Feb. 19 and Feb. 29.

The shares were taken over at an average price of about EUR21.39 for a total value of EUR139,753.30.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 1.4 million treasury shares equal to 10 percent of the share capital.

TXT e-solution is down 1.0 percent to EUR20.70 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.