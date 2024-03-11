(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Friday that it bought back 6,534 shares between Feb. 19 and Feb. 29.
The shares were taken over at an average price of about EUR21.39 for a total value of EUR139,753.30.
As a result of these purchases, the company holds 1.4 million treasury shares equal to 10 percent of the share capital.
TXT e-solution is down 1.0 percent to EUR20.70 per share.
By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.