(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa reported Thursday that as of Dec. 31 it had revenues of EUR224 million, up about 48 percent from EUR150.8 million in 2022. On a like-for-like basis, revenues grew by about 12 percent and acquisitions contributed about EUR56 million. Total international revenues accounted for about 20 percent of total revenues in 2023, the company says.

Ebitda was about EUR31.5 million or 14% of revenues, up about 42% from ER22.3 million in 2022.

We record historic results for the TXT group, with consolidated top-line exceeding EUR200 million for the first time abundantly and operating margins exceeding EUR30 million, almost four times the 2020 consolidated result. Organic growth 12%, above industry averages. Important results, which are the result of the diversification plan and the technological and commercial synergies generated by the group ecosystem," comments Daniele Misani, CEO of TXT.

TXT e-solutions shares are up 3.5 percent at EUR20.85 per share.

