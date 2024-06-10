(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Monday that it bought back 1,696 of its own ordinary shares between May 27 and May 30.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR23.83, for a total value of EUR40,417.50.

To date, the company holds 1.2 million treasury shares, representing 9.6 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions' stock closed Monday up 0.9 percent at EUR23.30 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.