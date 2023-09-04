Today at 09:40 am

(Alliance News) - TXT e-solutions Spa announced Monday that it bought back 8,710 of its own shares between August 21 and 25.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR18.0431 approximately, for a total value of EUR157,156.14.

As of Aug. 25, the company held about 1.3 million treasury shares or 9.9 percent of its share capital.

TXT e-solutions shares are up 1.9 percent at EUR18.28 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.