TXT goes to Space: Immersive Search And Rescue (ISAR) Project

Immersive Search and Rescue (ISAR) Project

TXT provides its Training & Simulation competences and know-how at the disposal of the space market focusing on the usage of Pacelab WEAVR in this domain.

TXT has been selected by the European Space Agency's Space Solutions initiative to undertake a study aimed at the development of a new immersive VR solution for first responder training.

Milan, 27 October 2021

TXT e-Solutions is ready to take off for a new space opportunity!

TXT e-solutions (TXT), an international specialized provider of advanced digital solutions, constantly keeps exploiting the potentialities of Virtual Reality, this time at disposal of Search & Rescue (SAR) professionals. The solid expertise and know-how of the company in the development of Training and Simulation solutions and its uniquely holistic Pacelab WEAVR Platform will be made available for the space market.

TXT announces the support from European Space Agency's (ESA) Space Solutions, for the development of a new immersive VR solution for first responder training based on space data.

"The Kick-Start project funded by ESA's Space Solutions will allow us to combine our strength in VR training and aviation footprint with the enormous potential of space data"says Michele Sesana, Innovation Manager of TXT.

ISAR - Immersive Search And Rescue, is the Kick-Start project for the feasibility study and development of a new training path from remote Virtual training of Search & Rescue professionals. Kick-Start Activities are designated to enable companies to undertake compact Feasibility Studies that explore new service and application concepts which make use of space capabilities.

Leveraging on its deep knowledge in Training and Simulation, TXT will develop a VR-simulation environment based on WEAVR, the company proprietary platform for the development and execution of Immersive VR training. This will allow the creation of extremely realistic scenarios accessing satellite data, therefore giving SAR operators the possibility to train in a safe virtual environment interacting with other players. Space data will provide the possibility to create temporary scenarios for SAR operators about natural disaster environments like flooding, earthquakes and avalanches which are not available in traditional maps.

Download the PDF in English.

Download the PDF in Italian.

About ESA Space Solutions

ESA Space Solutions is the go-to place for great business ideas involving space in all areas of society and economy. Our mission is to support entrepreneurs in Europe in the development of business using satellite applications and space technology to improve everyday life. For more information please visit us at: https://business.esa.int/

About TXT e-solutions

TXT is an international IT Group, end-to-end provider of consultancy, software services and solutions, supporting the digital transformation of customers' products and core processes. With a proprietary software portfolio and deep expertise in vertical domains, TXT operates across different markets, with a growing footprint in Aerospace, Aviation, Defense, Industrial, Government and Fintech. TXT is headquartered in Milan and has subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the United States of America. The holding company TXT e-Solutions S.p.A, has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, STAR segment (TXT.MI), since July 2000.