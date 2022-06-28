Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. TYC Brother Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1522   TW0001522001

TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1522)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
28.95 TWD   +2.30%
04:01aTYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of ex-dividend date.
PU
06/23TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL : Announcement for important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
05/12TYC Brother Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TYC Brother Industrial : Announcement of ex-dividend date.

06/28/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL CO, LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/28 Time of announcement 15:43:53
Subject 
 Announcement of ex-dividend date.
Date of events 2022/06/28 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/28
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend of NT$0.5 per common share,
totaling NT$156,448,941.
Cash dividend of NT$0.78904110 per preferred share A,
totaling NT$23,671,233.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/17
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/18
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/22
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/22
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The cash dividends will be paid by remitance or
   nonnegotiable check on 2022/08/12 from the Company's
   stock agency, Capital Securities Corp..
   If the dividend is paid by check, shareholders should
   pay postage and remittance fee. Withholding tax and
   supplementary premium also will be deducted from
   cash dividends.
(2)The cash dividends are rounded off to nearest NT dollar,
   with the removal of decimal places. The total fractional
   dollar amounts are recognized as other income
   in the Company's financial statements.

Disclaimer

TYC Brother Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:00:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
04:01aTYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of ex-dividend date.
PU
06/23TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL : Announcement for important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholder..
PU
05/12TYC Brother Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
03/31TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of receiving a request for joinder from VarrocCorp H..
PU
03/28TYC Brother Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/24TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL : Announcement for Consolidated Financial Reports of 2021 Approved ..
PU
03/24TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL : Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution of Preferred Sh..
PU
03/24TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL : Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution
PU
03/24TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL : Announcement for Board of Directors' Resolutions of Shareholders ..
PU
03/24TYC Brother Industrial Co., Ltd. Proposes Cash Dividends for the Year Ended December 31..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 577 M 559 M 559 M
Net income 2021 193 M 6,52 M 6,52 M
Net Debt 2021 9 839 M 332 M 332 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 9 031 M 305 M 305 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
TYC Brother Industrial Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 28,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ching Chao Chen General Manager & Director
Yi Feng Weng Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chun Chi Wu Chairman
Ming Feng Lin Assistant Manager-Research & Development
Yue Hui Hsu Assistant Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.49.23%297
DENSO CORPORATION-24.26%40 776
APTIV PLC-41.14%26 305
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-27.10%16 885
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-8.19%16 422
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-19.53%15 758