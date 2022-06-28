TYC Brother Industrial : Announcement of ex-dividend date.
06/28/2022 | 04:01am EDT
Provided by: TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL CO, LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/28
Time of announcement
15:43:53
Subject
Announcement of ex-dividend date.
Date of events
2022/06/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/28
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend of NT$0.5 per common share,
totaling NT$156,448,941.
Cash dividend of NT$0.78904110 per preferred share A,
totaling NT$23,671,233.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/17
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/18
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/22
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/22
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The cash dividends will be paid by remitance or
nonnegotiable check on 2022/08/12 from the Company's
stock agency, Capital Securities Corp..
If the dividend is paid by check, shareholders should
pay postage and remittance fee. Withholding tax and
supplementary premium also will be deducted from
cash dividends.
(2)The cash dividends are rounded off to nearest NT dollar,
with the removal of decimal places. The total fractional
dollar amounts are recognized as other income
in the Company's financial statements.
