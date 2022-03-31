TYC Brother Industrial : Announcement of receiving a request for joinder from VarrocCorp Holding BV.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31 2.Company name:T.Y.C. Brother Industrial Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: Beste Motor Co. Ltd. ("Beste"), a subsidiary of the Company, and VarrocCorp Holding BV, a subsidiary of Varroc Engineering Limited, a listed company in India, are parties to an ongoing ICC arbitration. Their disputes arise under the Shareholders Agreement, Alliance Agreement, and the Transition Management Agreement, and relate to the operation of the joint venture company Varroc TYC Corporation. Regarding the same arbitration event, Beste has responded to VarrocCorp Holding BV's claims, filed counterclaims against VarrocCorp Holding BV, and requested joinder of Varroc Engineering Limited to the arbitration. Subsequently, VarrocCorp Holding BV requested joinder of the Company as a respondent in the same arbitration event on February 23, 2022, and the Company received the ICC notice for such request on March 31, 2022. 6.Countermeasures: Beste Motor Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, has filed counterclaims in the arbitration proceedings, claiming that Varroc Engineering Limited and VarrocCorp Holding BV have violated the Shareholders Agreement and Alliance Agreement, and that Beste Motor Co. Ltd. is entitled to acquire the shares in the joint venture company held by VarrocCorp Holding BV. Beste Motor Co. Ltd. is discussing other related corresponding measures with lawyers. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: （1）The Company received the electronic documents of the request for joinder on March 31, 2022. This is the same arbitration event which the Company has disclosed for Beste on December 3, 2021, and the Company has appointed Lee & Li Attorneys-at-law and Singapore lawyers to handle the related matters. （2）This arbitration relates to disputes between the shareholders of the joint venture company, including their entitlement to purchase and/or sell their respective shares of the joint venture company. The arbitral tribunal, which has not yet been constituted, will ultimately determine the parties'disputes. There is no significant impact to the finance and business of the Company or Beste.