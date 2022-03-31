Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. TYC Brother Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1522   TW0001522001

TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1522)
  Report
TYC Brother Industrial : Announcement of receiving a request for joinder from VarrocCorp Holding BV.

03/31/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TYC BROTHER INDUSTRIAL CO, LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/31 Time of announcement 15:54:15
Subject 
 Announcement of receiving a request for joinder from
VarrocCorp Holding BV.
Date of events 2022/03/31 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31
2.Company name:T.Y.C. Brother Industrial Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Beste Motor Co. Ltd. ("Beste"), a subsidiary of the Company, and
VarrocCorp Holding BV, a subsidiary of Varroc Engineering Limited,
a listed company in India, are parties to an ongoing ICC arbitration.
Their disputes arise under the Shareholders Agreement, Alliance Agreement,
and the Transition Management Agreement, and relate to the operation of
the joint venture company Varroc TYC Corporation.
Regarding the same arbitration event, Beste has responded to
VarrocCorp Holding BV's claims, filed counterclaims against
VarrocCorp Holding BV, and requested joinder of Varroc Engineering Limited
to the arbitration. Subsequently, VarrocCorp Holding BV requested
joinder of the Company as a respondent in the same arbitration event
on February 23, 2022, and the Company received the ICC notice for
such request on March 31, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:
Beste Motor Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, has filed counterclaims
in the arbitration proceedings, claiming that Varroc Engineering Limited and
VarrocCorp Holding BV have violated the Shareholders Agreement and
Alliance Agreement, and that Beste Motor Co. Ltd. is entitled to acquire
the shares in the joint venture company held by VarrocCorp Holding BV.
Beste Motor Co. Ltd. is discussing other related corresponding measures
with lawyers.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
（1）The Company received the electronic documents of the request for
     joinder on March 31, 2022. This is the same arbitration event which
     the Company has disclosed for Beste on December 3, 2021, and
     the Company has appointed Lee & Li Attorneys-at-law and Singapore
     lawyers to handle the related matters.
（2）This arbitration relates to disputes between the shareholders of
     the joint venture company, including their entitlement to purchase
     and/or sell their respective shares of the joint venture company.
     The arbitral tribunal, which has not yet been constituted,
     will ultimately determine the parties'disputes. There is no
     significant impact to the finance and business of the Company or Beste.

Disclaimer

TYC Brother Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
