Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tycoon Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3390   KYG9143T1085

TYCOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3390)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hair loss treatment for votes? South Korea's hairy debate

01/06/2022 | 03:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
South Korea's ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung holds New Year's news conference

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's ruling party presidential candidate ignited a debate this week after he proposed allowing public healthcare insurance to cover hair loss treatment, fanning both cheers from some voters and criticism over his populist agenda.

Lee Jae-myung, the flag bearer of the Democratic Party, made that pledge, saying almost 10 million people suffer from hair loss but many of them order medicines from overseas or resort to prostate drugs as an alternative due to high treatment costs.

His proposal triggered explosive responses from some people, with a 15-second video clip in which Lee did a spoof of a hair loss commercial saying he's the best candidate for "your hair," widely circulating and generating parodies in social media.

"Let's implant Lee Jae-myung for us," a user wrote, replying to a post of Lee's slogans on hair loss uploaded in an online hair loss community.

Jeong Da-eun, a mother of two, told a meeting arranged late on Wednesday by Lee's party with voters suffering from hair loss that she gave up medical treatment as it required 4 million won ($3,325) in six months, resorting to a good shampoo and food.

But the pledge fuelled criticism from others, with the opposition calling it the latest item on Lee's populist agenda. Ahn Cheol-soo, a minor opposition candidate who was formerly a doctor and software tycoon, described Lee's proposal as irresponsible and promised to cut the prices of generic drugs and fund the development of new treatment if elected.

Lee, who once said he aspired to be a "successful Bernie Sanders," has shot to fame on the back of his push for universal basic income and aggressive COVID-19 responses during his stint as Gyeonggi province governor.

Lee Sang-ee, a professor at Jeju National University's medical school, said the national health insurance might falter if it spends hundreds of billions of won to cover hair loss, when it is designed to help those suffering from serious ailments.

There is no official data on how many South Koreans suffer from hair loss. The National Health Insurance Service only provided yearly tallies of people who have received hospital treatment, which amounted to some 230,000 in 2020.

Lee Jae-myung said on Wednesday that hair loss coverage is necessary from the aspect of "body completeness," and his campaign is studying its potential financial impact.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Additional reporting by Minwoo Park; Editing by Michael Perry)

By Hyonhee Shin


© Reuters 2022
All news about TYCOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
01/05Bukalapak, Grab unit among firms buying into Indonesia digital bank rights issue
RE
01/05Auchan Revives Takeover Bid For Carrefour
MT
01/05Indian court halts Amazon, Future arbitration in blow to U.S. giant
RE
01/04Citychamp Terminates $455 Million Sale of Watch Business; Shares Jump 3%
MT
01/03Hong Kong leader says she cannot accept claims press freedom faces 'extinction'
RE
2021HK police charge former Stand News editors
RE
2021Hong Kong pro-democracy Stand News closes after police raids condemned by U.N., Germany
RE
2021Hong Kong Apple Daily founder and staff face new sedition charge
RE
2021Lebanon PM signals backing for c. bank governor facing multiple probes
RE
2021WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Brazilian companies hear the siren's call of U.S. stock excha..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 506 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net income 2020 -61,1 M -7,84 M -7,84 M
Net Debt 2020 79,0 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 984 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart TYCOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tycoon Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYCOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ka Chun Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Siu Wah Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Lai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Chung Hong Tommy Mak Independent Non-Executive Director
Qing Qi Yao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYCOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.21%126
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.3.53%46 204
MCKESSON CORPORATION-0.51%37 865
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.64%23 813
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.3.55%14 822
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD1.31%8 030