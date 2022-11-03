Arizona Supreme Court Selects Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Supervision Solution

Agreement establishes presence for Tyler’s justice solutions in Arizona

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that it has signed an agreement with the Arizona Supreme Court for Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision solution to support Arizona’s 15 Adult Probation Departments, including the Superior Court in Maricopa County – the fourth-most populous county in the U.S.

“The Arizona Supreme Court serves 15 counties in the state with more than seven million people, so we knew we needed to select a comprehensive solution to help us manage our complex probation and supervision needs,” said Dave Byers, state court administrator, Arizona Supreme Court. “We’re pleased to select Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision and Supervision Access solutions and are excited to have them guide us through this multi-year project, which will serve more than 2,000 users.”

The Arizona Supreme Court wanted to replace various legacy systems that were developed in-house more than 20 years ago and were nearing end of life. Once implemented, the court expects to minimize paper-based processes, reduce manual data re-entry, and increase the accessibility of key information via mobile and office devices. The court selected Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision solution as it offers them a single, comprehensive solution that provides full case monitoring and reporting for probation.

Enterprise Supervision is a web-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that tracks each step of the process along with pretrial services. Its intuitive features streamline client management while multiple layers of security provide system protection at the data center, application, and user levels.

“We are excited to provide the Arizona Supreme Court with our premier supervision and probation solution,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Enterprise Supervision offers the court a single, comprehensive solution that provides full case monitoring and reporting for probation that is web-based and easy to navigate, with proven abilities to reinforce evidence-based case management.”

The Arizona Supreme Court is the state’s highest appellate court and is located in the Capitol Mall near downtown Phoenix. The court consists of a chief justice, a vice chief justice, and five associate justices.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005131/en/