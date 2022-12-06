Advanced search
    TYL   US9022521051

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:42 2022-12-06 am EST
322.44 USD   -0.33%
09:18aCity of Fairfax, Virginia, Selects Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Resource Planning Solution
BU
11/30Tyler Technologies Seeks Acquisitions
CI
11/30Transcript : Tyler Technologies, Inc. Presents at 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit, Nov-30-2022 09:20 AM
CI
City of Fairfax, Virginia, Selects Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Resource Planning Solution

12/06/2022 | 09:18am EST
Solution to help city strengthen transparency to constituents

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the City of Fairfax, Virginia, for Tyler’s Enterprise ERP solution, powered by Munis®. The city will use Enterprise ERP for financial management, purchasing, and human resources and payroll, as well as Tyler’s Time & Attendance solution for payroll timekeeping.

The city was seeking to upgrade to a more modern, integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution as its current technology is not meeting the city’s needs. Tyler’s Enterprise ERP solution will bring new capabilities and benefits to Fairfax, including:

  • Robust financial management to handle every aspect of accounting, budgeting, and project performance
  • Procurement tools including integrated requisitioning and ordering
  • A new Time & Attendance solution that allows for advanced scheduling, offers employees self-service functionalities, and allows the city to manage overtime, job posting, and labor data

Tyler’s Enterprise Financial Management software will help the city increase its performance and efficiency by providing real-time insight into business processes for strategic decision making. The city will be able to automatically batch generate checks and have real-time visibility into capital assets. Overall, these tools will help the city use business intelligence to inform decision making and be more transparent to its constituents.

The City of Fairfax is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia and is located 14 miles west of Washington, D.C. It has a population of approximately 25,000. More than 200 organizations in Virginia use Tyler solutions.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_Financial


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 853 M - -
Net income 2022 169 M - -
Net Debt 2022 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 81,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 250 M 14 250 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,15x
EV / Sales 2023 7,35x
Nbr of Employees 7 176
Free-Float 85,5%
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-39.86%14 250
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-25.61%1 901 040
SYNOPSYS INC.-5.52%53 239
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.35%49 599
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-7.47%47 300
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-64.96%36 028