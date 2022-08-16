Log in
    TYL   US9022521051

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:37 2022-08-16 am EDT
410.38 USD   -1.22%
09:18aDallas County Sheriff's Office Selects Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Corrections Solution
BU
08/10Tyler Technologies' Community Readiness Solution Aims to Reduce Recidivism in Davidson County, Tennessee
BU
08/02Tyler Technologies' Silas Deane III Honored for Software Aimed at Reducing Recidivism Nationwide
BU
Dallas County Sheriff's Office Selects Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Corrections Solution

08/16/2022 | 09:18am EDT
Solution will allow for information sharing between courts and jail

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) in Texas for its Enterprise Corrections solution. Once implemented, Dallas County will have a single integrated justice environment that will serve its civil courts, criminal courts, and the jail.

Tyler’s Enterprise Corrections solution is an integrated, comprehensive jail management software suite that helps to optimize jail operations, from intake to re-entry. The solution will help DCSO automate business processes while improving efficiency. In addition, Enterprise Corrections will benefit DCSO in the following ways:

  • Integrate the courts and jail to provide immediate access to critical information about residents and case information such as hearings, charge updates, dispositions, and party information
  • Ensure the safety of residents and staff, including tracking residents’ movements, enabling automated alerts, and managing threat groups
  • Maintain protective layers of security around sensitive data
  • Eliminate the need to rekey data and allow jail staff to perform their jobs more quickly and accurately
  • Support Texas Commission on Jail Standards requirements while meeting all Texas state reporting requirements

“We’re pleased to provide our Enterprise Corrections solution to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and support it in its mission to provide the citizens of Dallas County with quality law enforcement services, remaining fair and respectful to all jail residents,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “This is a highly-configurable integrated justice platform, meaning that it is flexible to serve the needs of jails of all sizes. We are confident that it will help improve efficiencies, streamline communication between the courts and jail, and assist with complex state reporting for Dallas County.”

Dallas County is the second-most populous county in Texas and the ninth-most populous county in the U.S. It has a population of more than 2.6 million. The Dallas County jail is the ninth largest jail in the U.S., serving more than 6,000 residents.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 861 M - -
Net income 2022 157 M - -
Net Debt 2022 870 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 112x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 274 M 17 274 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,75x
EV / Sales 2023 8,67x
Nbr of Employees 7 143
Free-Float 85,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 415,43 $
Average target price 474,41 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.78%17 274
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.74%2 188 668
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.34%73 539
SYNOPSYS INC.5.96%59 727
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-17.04%58 056
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.3.62%52 882