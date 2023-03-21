Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tyler Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYL   US9022521051

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:38:19 2023-03-21 am EDT
328.99 USD   +0.58%
Nevada State Parks Goes Digital with New, Cloud-Based Reservation Software from Tyler Technologies
BU
Insider Sell: Tyler Technologies
MT
Insider Sell: Tyler Technologies
MT
Nevada State Parks Goes Digital with New, Cloud-Based Reservation Software from Tyler Technologies

03/21/2023 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Park visitors can book online and plan trips ahead later this year

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that Nevada State Parks is modernizing its first-come, first-served policy with a new cloud-based reservation software from Tyler, powered by AWS.

The new reservation software will allow visitors to buy day-use passes, book campsites and cabins, and make special event reservations online. Once implemented, visitors can plan and schedule their Nevada State Park adventures in advance, knowing that their accommodations will be reserved for their visit.

“Last year, nearly four million visitors explored Nevada’s 27 beautiful state parks. With outdoor recreation on the rise, our new online reservation software will make it easier than ever to discover the beauty of Nevada,” said Bob Mergell, Nevada State Parks administrator. “Nevada’s goal in working with Tyler Technologies is to manage park operations and protect natural resources more efficiently through technology, and we expect our visitors and staff will appreciate the convenience of a digital experience.”

Park officials will lose the hassle of manual paper processes and gain access to data and insights that allow them to do what they do best – educate visitors and protect and preserve the natural environment.

“Our technology is proven to help our state park clients increase camping reservations and efficiently process payments,” said Sascha Ohler, senior vice president, outdoor recreation at Tyler. “When making a reservation is the simplest part of camping, more people want to explore the outdoors. It’s rewarding to help clients like Nevada spend less time doing paperwork and more time welcoming visitors.”

To see a preview of a similar reservation software Tyler implemented for Ohio State Parks, watch the following demo video.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_General


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 955 M - -
Net income 2023 174 M - -
Net Debt 2023 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 80,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13 679 M 13 679 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,31x
EV / Sales 2024 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 327,10 $
Average target price 410,78 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.45%13 679
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.51%2 026 427
SYNOPSYS INC.17.63%57 203
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.28.90%56 518
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.60%53 131
SEA LIMITED47.82%43 203
