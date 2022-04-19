Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tyler Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYL   US9022521051

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 09:33:19 am EDT
398.95 USD   +0.46%
09:22aShreveport, Louisiana, Court Goes Live with Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Justice Suite
BU
04/18Loop Capital Starts Tyler Technologies at Buy With $520 Price Target
MT
04/12Tyler Technologies Secures Three-Year Extension With Texas for Payment Services
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shreveport, Louisiana, Court Goes Live with Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Justice Suite

04/19/2022 | 09:22am EDT
Court and city jail in process of realizing Connected Communities vision

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that the Shreveport City Court in Louisiana has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Enterprise Justice suite, including eFile & Serve, Judge Edition, Attorney Manager, Clerk Edition, Enterprise Supervision, and Civil Process solutions.

“Thanks to strong collaboration between our staff and the Tyler team, we were able to transition to Tyler’s justice solutions from a decades-old legacy system while retaining all of our historical data,” said Bill Whiteside, clerk of court, Shreveport City Court. “We are already starting to see the benefits of having a comprehensive suite of products for our court, including increased efficiency in processing court documents and a streamlined web portal for the community.”

In addition to these benefits, the Shreveport City Court is also experiencing the following new capabilities and improvements:

  • Enhanced technology to manage all aspects of court administration, including locating case information, creating and viewing dockets, generating forms, and calculating fees
  • Improved workflow and task manager to streamline court operations
  • The ability to electronically file documents with the court via a secure, web-based portal
  • Managing all supervision processes and pretrial services through one solution
  • The ability to efficiently handle summons, subpoenas, warrants, and more in a single system

In addition to the city court implementing Tyler’s Enterprise Justice suite, the city jail is also in the process of implementing Tyler’s Enterprise Corrections and public safety solutions. Once implemented, it will be the first jurisdiction in Louisiana to connect the city court and city jail through fully integrated criminal justice technology.

“Shreveport has proven to be a very forward-looking court. We’re pleased to implement our justice solutions to bring increased efficiency to them and excited to help them realize our Connected Communities vision by connecting the court and city jail through technology,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Once in place, these two agencies will experience better information sharing to enhance decision making, increase safety, automate processes, and reduce errors, bringing better service to Shreveport’s constituents.”

Shreveport is located in northwest Louisiana and is the third most populous city in the state after Baton Rouge and New Orleans. It has a population of roughly 188,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 852 M - -
Net income 2022 177 M - -
Net Debt 2022 610 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 96,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 452 M 16 452 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,22x
EV / Sales 2023 8,15x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 397,10 $
Average target price 525,30 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.18%16 452
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.59%2 103 021
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.04%65 683
SEA LIMITED-53.50%58 458
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.48%57 524
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.37%45 489