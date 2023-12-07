Tyler Technologies, Inc. is specialized in the development of information management software for the public sector. The group provides software solutions in the areas of financial management, education, jurisdiction, government, planning, regulation, land management, document, data and information management, assessment and taxation, public safety management and cyber security. Net sales break down by source of revenue as follows: - sales of maintenance services (39.6%); - sales of subscriptions (27.3%); - sales of software-related professional services (19.6%); - sales of licenses and royalties (9.2%); - sales of valuation and tax software solutions (2.2%); - other (2.1%): notably sales of computer hardware.

Sector Software