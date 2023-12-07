|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|402.14 USD
|-0.52%
|-1.27%
|+24.73%
|Dec. 06
|Tyler Technologies Insider Sold Shares Worth $2,658,917, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|Nov. 29
|Transcript : Tyler Technologies, Inc. Presents at 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference, Nov-29-2023 01:35 PM
|CI
Presenter SpeechSaket Kalia (Analysts)Okay. Great. Well, hey, good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to day 2 of the Ba...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Tyler Technologies, Inc. is specialized in the development of information management software for the public sector. The group provides software solutions in the areas of financial management, education, jurisdiction, government, planning, regulation, land management, document, data and information management, assessment and taxation, public safety management and cyber security. Net sales break down by source of revenue as follows: - sales of maintenance services (39.6%); - sales of subscriptions (27.3%); - sales of software-related professional services (19.6%); - sales of licenses and royalties (9.2%); - sales of valuation and tax software solutions (2.2%); - other (2.1%): notably sales of computer hardware.
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2024-02-13 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
402.14USD
Average target price
461.17USD
Spread / Average Target
+14.68%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+24.73%
|17 029 M $
|+54.68%
|2741 B $
|+67.29%
|80 223 M $
|+61.52%
|70 105 M $
|+30.84%
|62 396 M $
|+45.98%
|48 701 M $
|+168.22%
|37 275 M $
|+53.42%
|33 492 M $
|+48.08%
|26 755 M $
|+75.41%
|25 466 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Tyler Technologies, Inc. - Nyse
- News Tyler Technologies, Inc.
- Transcript : Tyler Technologies, Inc. Presents at 2023 Barclays Global Technology Conference, Dec-07-2023 02