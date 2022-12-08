Advanced search
TYL
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
(TYL)
Delayed Nyse -
04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
318.44
USD
+3.11%
12/06
City of Fairfax, Virginia, Selects Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Resource Planning Solution
BU
12/06
City of Fairfax, Virginia, Selects Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s Enterprise Resource Planning Solution
CI
11/30
Tyler Technologies Seeks Acquisitions
CI
Transcript : Tyler Technologies, Inc. Presents at Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Dec-08-2022 02:30 PM
12/08/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Well, good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to day 2 of the Barclays TMT Conference. My name is Saket Kalia. I cover mid-cap software here at Barclays. Very happy to have the team with us from Tyler...
All news about TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
12/06
City of Fairfax, Virginia, Selects Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Resource Planning Sol..
BU
12/06
City of Fairfax, Virginia, Selects Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s Enterprise Resource ..
CI
11/30
Tyler Technologies Seeks Acquisitions
CI
11/30
Transcript : Tyler Technologies, Inc. Presents at 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT ..
CI
11/29
Transcript : Tyler Technologies, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 26th Annual T..
CI
11/15
Tyler Technologies Secures $54 Million Deal with US State Department; Shares Rise
MT
11/15
Tyler Technologies Signs $54 Million Agreement with the U.S. Department of State
BU
11/15
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Signs $54 Million Agreement with the U.S. Department of State
CI
11/10
Goldman Sachs Starts Tyler Technologies at Neutral With $322 Price Target
MT
11/08
Tyler Technologies to Participate in November and December Investor Conferences
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11/10
Goldman Sachs Starts Tyler Technologies at Neutral With $322 Price Target
MT
11/02
Credit Suisse Lifts Tyler Technologies' Price Target to $408 From $403 After 'Solid' Q3..
MT
10/28
Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Tyler Technologies to $375 From $450, Reiterates I..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
1 853 M
-
-
Net income 2022
169 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
862 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
80,6x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
13 260 M
13 260 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
7,62x
EV / Sales 2023
6,86x
Nbr of Employees
7 176
Free-Float
85,5%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
318,44 $
Average target price
428,67 $
Spread / Average Target
34,6%
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John S. Marr
Executive Chairman
Jeff Green
Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen
Chief Information Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
-42.59%
12 860
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
-27.34%
1 821 650
SYNOPSYS INC.
-10.99%
49 513
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
-33.29%
48 121
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
-12.18%
44 052
SEA LIMITED
-74.03%
32 637
More Results
