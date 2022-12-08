Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tyler Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYL   US9022521051

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
318.44 USD   +3.11%
12/06City of Fairfax, Virginia, Selects Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Resource Planning Solution
BU
12/06City of Fairfax, Virginia, Selects Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s Enterprise Resource Planning Solution
CI
11/30Tyler Technologies Seeks Acquisitions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Tyler Technologies, Inc. Presents at Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Dec-08-2022 02:30 PM

12/08/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Well, good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to day 2 of the Barclays TMT Conference. My name is Saket Kalia. I cover mid-cap software here at Barclays. Very happy to have the team with us from Tyler...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
12/06City of Fairfax, Virginia, Selects Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Resource Planning Sol..
BU
12/06City of Fairfax, Virginia, Selects Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s Enterprise Resource ..
CI
11/30Tyler Technologies Seeks Acquisitions
CI
11/30Transcript : Tyler Technologies, Inc. Presents at 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT ..
CI
11/29Transcript : Tyler Technologies, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 26th Annual T..
CI
11/15Tyler Technologies Secures $54 Million Deal with US State Department; Shares Rise
MT
11/15Tyler Technologies Signs $54 Million Agreement with the U.S. Department of State
BU
11/15Tyler Technologies, Inc. Signs $54 Million Agreement with the U.S. Department of State
CI
11/10Goldman Sachs Starts Tyler Technologies at Neutral With $322 Price Target
MT
11/08Tyler Technologies to Participate in November and December Investor Conferences
BU
Analyst Recommendations on TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 853 M - -
Net income 2022 169 M - -
Net Debt 2022 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 80,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 260 M 13 260 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,62x
EV / Sales 2023 6,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 176
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 318,44 $
Average target price 428,67 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-42.59%12 860
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.34%1 821 650
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.99%49 513
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-33.29%48 121
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.18%44 052
SEA LIMITED-74.03%32 637