Tyler’s solution improves efficiency and accuracy of background check process

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that the New York State Police has successfully gone live with Tyler’s State Firearm POC Background Check solution. This solution supports the recently enacted background check requirements for purchasers of ammunition and firearms in New York state, improving proficiency of the process.

In 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to implement stronger gun safety laws in New York. As part of that legislation, beginning on September 13, 2023, background checks became required for purchases of ammunition and antique firearms in New York state. The legislation also requires a mandated fee to be charged for each transaction, which funds the new background check system.

To respond to this legislation, Tyler deployed the State POC Background Check solution for New York to accommodate their point of contact (POC) requirements. In this partnership between Tyler, New York State Police, New York Office of Information Technology Services, and the FBI, New York State Police can now preemptively address any concerns of firearms and ammunition dealers and purchasers to make the process of obtaining firearms and ammunition as smooth and accurate as possible.

“We’re proud to support the New York State Police in its recently enacted legislation for strong gun safety laws,” said Michael LeBlanc, Tyler’s state enterprise general manager. “Our solution ensures that the required background checks are done precisely and completely, enhancing the overall safety for New Yorkers.”

New York marks the second state to implement Tyler’s State Firearm POC Background Check after New Jersey.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

