Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tyler Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYL   US9022521051

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:45:18 2023-04-18 am EDT
376.10 USD   +3.72%
09:25aTyler Technologies Announces 2023 Investor Day
BU
06:48aGoldman Sachs Upgrades Tyler Technologies to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $424 From $301
MT
04/13Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Tyler Technologies to $370 From $350, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tyler Technologies Announces 2023 Investor Day

04/18/2023 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and financial analysts on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will feature presentations by President and CEO Lynn Moore and members of the senior leadership team, along with Q&A sessions.

Presentations will focus on Tyler’s cloud transition and strategic growth roadmap, including its differentiated payments platform and other growth drivers. Additionally, the company will discuss its mid- to long-term financial targets and capital allocation framework supporting Tyler’s 2030 vision.

A live video webcast and archived replay of the investor day presentations, along with supporting materials, will be available for access at the Events & Presentations section of Tyler’s investor relations website. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_Financial


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
09:25aTyler Technologies Announces 2023 Investor Day
BU
06:48aGoldman Sachs Upgrades Tyler Technologies to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to ..
MT
04/13Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Tyler Technologies to $370 From $350, Maintains Equalw..
MT
04/11Tyler Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
04/04Tyler Technologies Improves Efficiency for Office of the State Bank Commissioner of Kan..
BU
03/31Tyler Technologies Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28Lorain County, Ohio, Goes Live With Public Safety Offerings From Tyler Technologies and..
BU
03/27Tyler Technologies : Investor Presentation - March 2023
PU
03/21Tyler Technologies Launches New, Cloud-Based Reservation Software from
CI
03/21Nevada State Parks Goes Digital with New, Cloud-Based Reservation Software from Tyler T..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 955 M - -
Net income 2023 173 M - -
Net Debt 2023 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 89,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15 164 M 15 164 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,07x
EV / Sales 2024 7,23x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 362,60 $
Average target price 418,72 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.47%15 164
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.42%2 149 770
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.32.69%58 237
SYNOPSYS INC.19.07%57 904
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.57%54 111
SEA LIMITED59.24%46 956
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer