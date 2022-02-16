Log in
Tyler Technologies : Bookings and Backlog 12.31.21

02/16/2022
Tyler Technologies

Bookings Calculation

As of December 31, 2020 (in millions)

Note: Bookings are calcualted as the change in backlog plus non-GAAP revenues recognized in the period.

Amounts reported under ASC 605

AS REPORTED UND

Amounts reported under ASC 606

4Q15

4Q15

4Q15

Beginning Backlog

1Q14

2Q14

3Q14

4Q14

1Q15

2Q15

3Q15

Total

NW ONLY

excl NW

552

540

655

674

702

690

723

828

(a)

70

758

Ending Backlog

540

655

674

702

690

723

758

845

83

762

increase (decrease)

(12)

115

19

28

(12)

33

35

17

13

4

Total Non-GAAP Revenues

113

124

129

127

135

146

151

162

13

149

Bookings / Acquisitions

101

239

148

155

123

179

186

179

26

153

YOY change

-0.7%

62.6%

-31.8%

27.7%

21.8%

-25.1%

25.7%

15.5%

16.8%

-1.3%

Trailing 4 qtr bookings

586

678

609

643

665

605

643

667

26

641

Trailing 4 qtr bookings

36.0%

47.8%

4.3%

9.4%

13.5%

-10.8%

5.6%

3.7%

4.0%

-0.3%

Maintenance bookings

31

89

52

62

37

87

68

86

20

66

Appraisal bookings

16

9

10

11

18

1

6

3

-

3

Software & services bookings

39

116

54

49

39

45

75

54

6

48

Subscription bookings

15

23

32

34

28

47

37

35

-

35

Total

101

239

148

155

123

179

186

179

26

153

Non-GAAP Revenues (000s):

Software & services & other

37,028

46,043

45,455

42,229

46,241

53,192

54,235

55,394

4,402

50,992

Maintenance

50,240

51,950

54,713

55,792

57,348

59,463

61,017

70,368

8,284

62,084

Subscriptions

20,507

20,934

22,694

23,714

25,288

26,949

29,036

30,648

620

30,028

Appraisal

4,851

5,444

5,802

5,705

6,089

6,691

6,557

5,728

-

5,728

Total

112,626

124,371

128,664

127,440

134,966

146,295

150,845

162,139

13,306

148,832

Backlog (000s):

Software & services & other

208,637

279,005

287,494

294,050

287,081

278,481

298,898

318,450

(b)

22,289

296,161

Maintenance

116,975

154,354

152,088

157,821

137,866

164,995

171,899

216,581

40,730

175,851

Subscriptions

183,180

185,726

194,747

205,467

208,445

228,973

236,865

261,952

(b)

20,135

241,817

Appraisal

31,546

35,565

39,656

44,675

56,213

50,563

50,024

47,525

-

47,525

Total

540,338

654,650

673,985

702,013

689,605

723,012

757,686

844,508

83,154

761,354

  1. The beginning backlog balance has been adjusted for the New World acquired backlog of approximately $70 million.
  2. Q4 2015 backlog reflects a reclassification from previously reported amounts to conform to current presentation.

(c ) The beginning backlog for Q1 2019 has been adjusted for the MicroPact acquired backlog of approximately $32 million.

DER ASC 605

1Q16

1Q16

1Q16

2Q16

2Q16

2Q16

3Q16

3Q16

3Q16

4Q16

4Q16

Total

NW ONLY

excl NW

Total

NW ONLY

excl NW

Total

NW ONLY

excl NW

Total

Total

845

83

762

809

79

730

868

89

779

936

809

79

730

868

89

779

936

90

846

953

1,049

(36)

(4)

(32)

59

10

49

68

1

67

17

185

30

155

194

31

163

198

31

167

195

149

26

123

253

41

212

266

32

234

212

21.1%

21.1%

0.0%

41.3%

22.9%

18.4%

43.0%

17.2%

25.8%

18.4%

693

52

641

767

93

674

847

125

722

880

4.2%

7.8%

-3.6%

26.8%

15.4%

11.4%

31.7%

19.4%

12.3%

31.9%

55

18

37

125

27

98

85

16

70

92

4

-

4

2

-

2

9

-

9

1

47

7

40

84

13

71

56

15

41

75

43

1

42

42

1

41

115

1

114

44

149

26

123

253

41

212

266

32

234

212

64,677

11,493

53,184

71,341

12,035

59,306

70,149

11,531

58,618

65,629

79,701

16,878

62,823

81,494

17,728

63,766

84,233

18,119

66,114

85,470

34,052

974

33,078

33,931

980

32,951

36,832

1,021

35,811

37,753

6,558

-

6,558

6,983

-

6,983

6,542

-

6,542

6,204

184,988

29,345

155,643

193,749

30,743

163,006

197,756

30,671

167,085

195,056

300,726

17,595

283,131

312,982

18,234

294,748

298,455

21,604

276,851

307,871

321,730

191,744

41,648

150,096

235,103

51,108

183,995

236,168

48,560

187,608

242,657

308,485

270,856

20,098

250,758

278,858

20,061

258,797

357,462

20,025

337,437

364,079

379,995

45,384

-

45,384

40,673

-

40,673

43,479

-

43,479

38,727

38,727

808,710

79,341

729,369

867,616

89,403

778,213

935,564

90,189

845,375

953,334

1,048,937

RESTATED FOR ASC 606

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

(c)

Total

Total

Total

1,049

1,027

1,104

1,158

1,226

1,200

1,225

1,242

1,279

1,259

1,433

1,414

1,027

1,104

1,158

1,226

1,200

1,225

1,242

1,247

1,259

1,433

1,414

1,458

(22)

77

54

68

(26)

25

17

5

(20)

174

(18)

44

200

209

215

218

221

238

238

243

249

278

277

287

178

286

269

286

195

262

255

248

229

452

259

331

9.5%

-8.3%

-5.2%

-13.3%

17.1%

72.3%

1.6%

33.5%

1,019

1,036

1,013

999

960

994

1,184

1,188

1,271

5.7%

-5.8%

-4.1%

16.9%

18.9%

32.3%

76

123

100

101

81

118

95

109

71

151

110

126

2

1

8

13

6

2

9

4

10

1

1

5

62

105

68

93

66

76

83

83

73

116

79

106

38

57

93

79

42

66

68

53

74

184

69

95

177

286

269

286

195

262

255

248

229

452

259

331

67,059

73,180

72,328

72,258

72,966

81,554

75,713

78,560

74,619

88,811

84,372

88,923

86,511

88,995

91,998

92,478

93,997

96,317

96,297

98,410

101,015

108,774

111,107

111,937

39,862

40,517

44,352

47,445

49,028

54,319

60,014

60,686

67,915

74,163

75,700

80,542

6,612

6,366

6,290

5,755

5,394

5,532

5,544

5,377

5,214

6,233

6,008

6,023

200,044

209,058

214,968

217,936

221,385

237,722

237,568

243,033

248,763

277,981

277,187

287,425

316,592

348,386

343,949

364,722

358,175

352,826

359,643

363,909

374,349

401,434

396,388

413,551

297,605

331,986

339,866

348,053

334,660

355,866

354,883

365,390

352,863

394,791

393,291

407,256

378,315

394,658

443,049

474,943

467,862

479,965

488,281

480,419

489,107

599,163

592,180

606,266

34,594

29,057

30,962

38,454

39,212

35,919

39,018

37,237

42,183

37,234

32,468

31,042

1,027,106

1,104,087

1,157,826

1,226,172

1,199,909

1,224,576

1,241,825

1,246,955

1,258,502

1,432,622

1,414,327

1,458,115

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

Acquired

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Backlog

Total

Total

Total

1,458

1,501

1,539

1,545

1,595

1,567

1,626

1,766

1,501

1,539

1,545

1,595

1,546

21

1,626

1,766

1,796

43

38

6

49

(48)

59

141

30

277

271

286

283

295

405

461

434

319

309

292

333

247

464

601

464

39.8%

-31.6%

12.9%

0.5%

-22.8%

50.1%

105.7%

39.3%

1,362

1,219

1,252

1,254

1,181

1,336

1,645

1,776

37.0%

3.0%

5.4%

-1.3%

-13.3%

9.6%

31.3%

41.6%

76

159

118

144

80

138

140

132

14

(3)

5

18

5

30

26

9

86

56

84

70

45

76

84

78

143

97

85

101

118

221

350

245

319

309

292

333

247

464

601

464

74,770

64,075

73,161

65,684

66,746

78,631

81,951

78,448

114,410

116,804

118,024

118,454

119,112

119,620

117,834

117,721

81,838

85,753

89,358

93,997

102,479

200,846

253,693

230,095

5,762

4,697

5,394

5,273

6,465

6,265

7,146

7,912

276,780

271,329

285,937

283,408

294,802

405,363

460,624

434,176

424,618

416,672

427,035

431,542

409,297

6,856

413,130

415,167

414,319

368,872

411,284

411,492

436,833

397,480

-

416,098

438,640

452,874

667,589

679,232

675,240

682,204

697,387

13,721

731,057

827,814

842,905

39,672

31,632

31,363

43,946

42,111

-

65,456

84,664

85,762

1,500,751

1,538,820

1,545,130

1,594,525

1,546,275

20,577

1,625,741

1,766,285

1,795,860

Disclaimer

Tyler Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 21:39:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
