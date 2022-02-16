Tyler Technologies : Bookings and Backlog 12.31.21
Tyler Technologies
Bookings Calculation
As of December 31, 2020 (in millions)
Note: Bookings are calcualted as the change in backlog plus non-GAAP revenues recognized in the period.
Amounts reported under ASC 605
AS REPORTED UND
Amounts reported under ASC 606
4Q15
4Q15
4Q15
Beginning Backlog
1Q14
2Q14
3Q14
4Q14
1Q15
2Q15
3Q15
Total
NW ONLY
excl NW
552
540
655
674
702
690
723
828
(a)
70
758
Ending Backlog
540
655
674
702
690
723
758
845
83
762
increase (decrease)
(12)
115
19
28
(12)
33
35
17
13
4
Total Non-GAAP Revenues
113
124
129
127
135
146
151
162
13
149
Bookings / Acquisitions
101
239
148
155
123
179
186
179
26
153
YOY change
-0.7%
62.6%
-31.8%
27.7%
21.8%
-25.1%
25.7%
15.5%
16.8%
-1.3%
Trailing 4 qtr bookings
586
678
609
643
665
605
643
667
26
641
Trailing 4 qtr bookings
36.0%
47.8%
4.3%
9.4%
13.5%
-10.8%
5.6%
3.7%
4.0%
-0.3%
Maintenance bookings
31
89
52
62
37
87
68
86
20
66
Appraisal bookings
16
9
10
11
18
1
6
3
-
3
Software & services bookings
39
116
54
49
39
45
75
54
6
48
Subscription bookings
15
23
32
34
28
47
37
35
-
35
Total
101
239
148
155
123
179
186
179
26
153
Non-GAAP Revenues (000s):
Software & services & other
37,028
46,043
45,455
42,229
46,241
53,192
54,235
55,394
4,402
50,992
Maintenance
50,240
51,950
54,713
55,792
57,348
59,463
61,017
70,368
8,284
62,084
Subscriptions
20,507
20,934
22,694
23,714
25,288
26,949
29,036
30,648
620
30,028
Appraisal
4,851
5,444
5,802
5,705
6,089
6,691
6,557
5,728
-
5,728
Total
112,626
124,371
128,664
127,440
134,966
146,295
150,845
162,139
13,306
148,832
Backlog (000s):
Software & services & other
208,637
279,005
287,494
294,050
287,081
278,481
298,898
318,450
(b)
22,289
296,161
Maintenance
116,975
154,354
152,088
157,821
137,866
164,995
171,899
216,581
40,730
175,851
Subscriptions
183,180
185,726
194,747
205,467
208,445
228,973
236,865
261,952
(b)
20,135
241,817
Appraisal
31,546
35,565
39,656
44,675
56,213
50,563
50,024
47,525
-
47,525
Total
540,338
654,650
673,985
702,013
689,605
723,012
757,686
844,508
83,154
761,354
The beginning backlog balance has been adjusted for the New World acquired backlog of approximately $70 million.
Q4 2015 backlog reflects a reclassification from previously reported amounts to conform to current presentation.
(c ) The beginning backlog for Q1 2019 has been adjusted for the MicroPact acquired backlog of approximately $32 million.
DER ASC 605
1Q16
1Q16
1Q16
2Q16
2Q16
2Q16
3Q16
3Q16
3Q16
4Q16
4Q16
Total
NW ONLY
excl NW
Total
NW ONLY
excl NW
Total
NW ONLY
excl NW
Total
Total
845
83
762
809
79
730
868
89
779
936
809
79
730
868
89
779
936
90
846
953
1,049
(36)
(4)
(32)
59
10
49
68
1
67
17
185
30
155
194
31
163
198
31
167
195
149
26
123
253
41
212
266
32
234
212
21.1%
21.1%
0.0%
41.3%
22.9%
18.4%
43.0%
17.2%
25.8%
18.4%
693
52
641
767
93
674
847
125
722
880
4.2%
7.8%
-3.6%
26.8%
15.4%
11.4%
31.7%
19.4%
12.3%
31.9%
55
18
37
125
27
98
85
16
70
92
4
-
4
2
-
2
9
-
9
1
47
7
40
84
13
71
56
15
41
75
43
1
42
42
1
41
115
1
114
44
149
26
123
253
41
212
266
32
234
212
64,677
11,493
53,184
71,341
12,035
59,306
70,149
11,531
58,618
65,629
79,701
16,878
62,823
81,494
17,728
63,766
84,233
18,119
66,114
85,470
34,052
974
33,078
33,931
980
32,951
36,832
1,021
35,811
37,753
6,558
-
6,558
6,983
-
6,983
6,542
-
6,542
6,204
184,988
29,345
155,643
193,749
30,743
163,006
197,756
30,671
167,085
195,056
300,726
17,595
283,131
312,982
18,234
294,748
298,455
21,604
276,851
307,871
321,730
191,744
41,648
150,096
235,103
51,108
183,995
236,168
48,560
187,608
242,657
308,485
270,856
20,098
250,758
278,858
20,061
258,797
357,462
20,025
337,437
364,079
379,995
45,384
-
45,384
40,673
-
40,673
43,479
-
43,479
38,727
38,727
808,710
79,341
729,369
867,616
89,403
778,213
935,564
90,189
845,375
953,334
1,048,937
RESTATED FOR ASC 606
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
(c)
Total
Total
Total
1,049
1,027
1,104
1,158
1,226
1,200
1,225
1,242
1,279
1,259
1,433
1,414
1,027
1,104
1,158
1,226
1,200
1,225
1,242
1,247
1,259
1,433
1,414
1,458
(22)
77
54
68
(26)
25
17
5
(20)
174
(18)
44
200
209
215
218
221
238
238
243
249
278
277
287
178
286
269
286
195
262
255
248
229
452
259
331
9.5%
-8.3%
-5.2%
-13.3%
17.1%
72.3%
1.6%
33.5%
1,019
1,036
1,013
999
960
994
1,184
1,188
1,271
5.7%
-5.8%
-4.1%
16.9%
18.9%
32.3%
76
123
100
101
81
118
95
109
71
151
110
126
2
1
8
13
6
2
9
4
10
1
1
5
62
105
68
93
66
76
83
83
73
116
79
106
38
57
93
79
42
66
68
53
74
184
69
95
177
286
269
286
195
262
255
248
229
452
259
331
67,059
73,180
72,328
72,258
72,966
81,554
75,713
78,560
74,619
88,811
84,372
88,923
86,511
88,995
91,998
92,478
93,997
96,317
96,297
98,410
101,015
108,774
111,107
111,937
39,862
40,517
44,352
47,445
49,028
54,319
60,014
60,686
67,915
74,163
75,700
80,542
6,612
6,366
6,290
5,755
5,394
5,532
5,544
5,377
5,214
6,233
6,008
6,023
200,044
209,058
214,968
217,936
221,385
237,722
237,568
243,033
248,763
277,981
277,187
287,425
316,592
348,386
343,949
364,722
358,175
352,826
359,643
363,909
374,349
401,434
396,388
413,551
297,605
331,986
339,866
348,053
334,660
355,866
354,883
365,390
352,863
394,791
393,291
407,256
378,315
394,658
443,049
474,943
467,862
479,965
488,281
480,419
489,107
599,163
592,180
606,266
34,594
29,057
30,962
38,454
39,212
35,919
39,018
37,237
42,183
37,234
32,468
31,042
1,027,106
1,104,087
1,157,826
1,226,172
1,199,909
1,224,576
1,241,825
1,246,955
1,258,502
1,432,622
1,414,327
1,458,115
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
Acquired
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Backlog
Total
Total
Total
1,458
1,501
1,539
1,545
1,595
1,567
1,626
1,766
1,501
1,539
1,545
1,595
1,546
21
1,626
1,766
1,796
43
38
6
49
(48)
59
141
30
277
271
286
283
295
405
461
434
319
309
292
333
247
464
601
464
39.8%
-31.6%
12.9%
0.5%
-22.8%
50.1%
105.7%
39.3%
1,362
1,219
1,252
1,254
1,181
1,336
1,645
1,776
37.0%
3.0%
5.4%
-1.3%
-13.3%
9.6%
31.3%
41.6%
76
159
118
144
80
138
140
132
14
(3)
5
18
5
30
26
9
86
56
84
70
45
76
84
78
143
97
85
101
118
221
350
245
319
309
292
333
247
464
601
464
74,770
64,075
73,161
65,684
66,746
78,631
81,951
78,448
114,410
116,804
118,024
118,454
119,112
119,620
117,834
117,721
81,838
85,753
89,358
93,997
102,479
200,846
253,693
230,095
5,762
4,697
5,394
5,273
6,465
6,265
7,146
7,912
276,780
271,329
285,937
283,408
294,802
405,363
460,624
434,176
424,618
416,672
427,035
431,542
409,297
6,856
413,130
415,167
414,319
368,872
411,284
411,492
436,833
397,480
-
416,098
438,640
452,874
667,589
679,232
675,240
682,204
697,387
13,721
731,057
827,814
842,905
39,672
31,632
31,363
43,946
42,111
-
65,456
84,664
85,762
1,500,751
1,538,820
1,545,130
1,594,525
1,546,275
20,577
1,625,741
1,766,285
1,795,860
Disclaimer
Tyler Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 21:39:33 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
1 593 M
-
-
Net income 2021
152 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
1 044 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
133x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
19 551 M
19 551 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
12,9x
EV / Sales 2022
10,9x
Nbr of Employees
6 718
Free-Float
84,0%
