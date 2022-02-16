Tyler Technologies : Bookings and Backlog 12.31.21

Tyler Technologies

Bookings Calculation

As of December 31, 2020 (in millions)

Note: Bookings are calcualted as the change in backlog plus non-GAAP revenues recognized in the period.

Amounts reported under ASC 605 AS REPORTED UND Amounts reported under ASC 606 4Q15 4Q15 4Q15 Beginning Backlog 1Q14 2Q14 3Q14 4Q14 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 Total NW ONLY excl NW 552 540 655 674 702 690 723 828 (a) 70 758 Ending Backlog 540 655 674 702 690 723 758 845 83 762 increase (decrease) (12) 115 19 28 (12) 33 35 17 13 4 Total Non-GAAP Revenues 113 124 129 127 135 146 151 162 13 149 Bookings / Acquisitions 101 239 148 155 123 179 186 179 26 153 YOY change -0.7% 62.6% -31.8% 27.7% 21.8% -25.1% 25.7% 15.5% 16.8% -1.3% Trailing 4 qtr bookings 586 678 609 643 665 605 643 667 26 641 Trailing 4 qtr bookings 36.0% 47.8% 4.3% 9.4% 13.5% -10.8% 5.6% 3.7% 4.0% -0.3% Maintenance bookings 31 89 52 62 37 87 68 86 20 66 Appraisal bookings 16 9 10 11 18 1 6 3 - 3 Software & services bookings 39 116 54 49 39 45 75 54 6 48 Subscription bookings 15 23 32 34 28 47 37 35 - 35 Total 101 239 148 155 123 179 186 179 26 153 Non-GAAP Revenues (000s): Software & services & other 37,028 46,043 45,455 42,229 46,241 53,192 54,235 55,394 4,402 50,992 Maintenance 50,240 51,950 54,713 55,792 57,348 59,463 61,017 70,368 8,284 62,084 Subscriptions 20,507 20,934 22,694 23,714 25,288 26,949 29,036 30,648 620 30,028 Appraisal 4,851 5,444 5,802 5,705 6,089 6,691 6,557 5,728 - 5,728 Total 112,626 124,371 128,664 127,440 134,966 146,295 150,845 162,139 13,306 148,832 Backlog (000s): Software & services & other 208,637 279,005 287,494 294,050 287,081 278,481 298,898 318,450 (b) 22,289 296,161 Maintenance 116,975 154,354 152,088 157,821 137,866 164,995 171,899 216,581 40,730 175,851 Subscriptions 183,180 185,726 194,747 205,467 208,445 228,973 236,865 261,952 (b) 20,135 241,817 Appraisal 31,546 35,565 39,656 44,675 56,213 50,563 50,024 47,525 - 47,525 Total 540,338 654,650 673,985 702,013 689,605 723,012 757,686 844,508 83,154 761,354

The beginning backlog balance has been adjusted for the New World acquired backlog of approximately $70 million. Q4 2015 backlog reflects a reclassification from previously reported amounts to conform to current presentation.

(c ) The beginning backlog for Q1 2019 has been adjusted for the MicroPact acquired backlog of approximately $32 million.