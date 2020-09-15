Tyler Technologies : Encorpe Supports Tyler Technologies to Help Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) Agencies Meet the Looming RSA-911 Reporting Deadline

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encorpe, Inc. (Encorpe) announced today a new strategic promotion with Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) to help VR agencies to submit their first PD-19-03 compliant RSA-911 report. The Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA) publishes and enforces policy directives that define service delivery rules and compliance guidelines for VR agencies. On July 1, 2020, RSA issued the new PD-19-03 policy directive and has since published two amendments updating the rules that govern the delivery of VR services.

With a goal of helping VR agencies navigate the PD-19-03 transition, Tyler is offering a complimentary invitation to join an October 22, 2020 virtual conference on Tackling the Top PD-19-03 Challenges. Encorpe experts will be participating in the event. Tyler's first knowledge-sharing virtual conference, Navigating the RSA PD-19-03 Transition, was also supported by Encorpe personnel. It was attended by 27 VR agencies across 22 states.

In addition to the virtual conference, Tyler has engaged Encorpe to provide VR agencies a free upgrade to Encorpe's most powerful RSA-911 Edit Checker, the QA Advisor Plus. John Harper, Encorpe's RSA policy specialist commented that, "Encorpe's QA Advisor Plus has proven to be a reliable aid and we are happy to provide a complimentary Q1-2020 upgrade to all agencies who could use some help. The QA Advisor Plus accelerates the error correction process using analytics to find and repair cross period, reasonableness, anomaly and best practice errors, eliminating the inefficient whack-a-mole approach agencies use today."

Stephanie Kuhnel, vice president of State Public Sector for Tyler Technologies, noted that, "Tyler is committed to helping agencies fulfill their mission during this complex transition. We are excited to offer tangible aids to help VR agencies succeed with their first RSA-911 report under the PD-19-03 rules." Kuhnel added, "The PD-19-03 transition is proving to be tough and agencies should start testing as soon as possible."

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector and is a national provider of VR case management software based on its Entellitrak® platform. Entellitrak-based VR solutions are currently being implemented at the Puerto Rico VR Administration (PRVRA) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

About Encorpe

Encorpe, Inc. provides software and services to organizations who help people with disabilities gain meaningful and competitive employment. Encorpe's founders have installed more than 30 VR systems in the last decade and offer 50+ years' experience covering RSA policy, data analytics, portal and interface development, and RSA-compliant data migration.

For more about Encorpe's RSA-911 Edit Checkers please visit https://encorpe.com/products

SOURCE Encorpe, Inc.