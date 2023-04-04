Advanced search
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:52:19 2023-04-04 am EDT
355.30 USD   +0.36%
09:23aTyler Technologies Improves Efficiency for Office of the State Bank Commissioner of Kansas
BU
03/31Tyler Technologies Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28Lorain County, Ohio, Goes Live With Public Safety Offerings From Tyler Technologies and Emergency Networking
BU
Tyler Technologies Improves Efficiency for Office of the State Bank Commissioner of Kansas

04/04/2023 | 09:23am EDT
Tyler’s state regulatory solution reduces manual data entry and simplifies license renewals

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has successfully completed the second of two integrations for its CAVU eLicense solution between the Office of the State Bank Commissioner (OSBC) of Kansas and the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System and Registry (NMLS).

“Before having Tyler’s solution in place, our staff manually updated or evaluated thousands of daily updates, including filings, licenses, and supervision records. In addition, we enlisted financial examiners to help with data entry for payment updates during renewal season, which would take them several hours each day,” said Matt Hodges, director of information technology, OSBC of Kansas. “Now, license changes are evaluated and automatically updated each day, and payment updates only take the team minutes each day to process. Having this technology in place frees up many hours of manual work, allowing financial examiners and other agency staff to provide better service to licensees.”

NMLS is a national database that supports financial institutions and is the sole system of licensure for mortgage companies for 58 state agencies and for Mortgage Loan Originators for 59 state and territorial agencies. Tyler’s recent updates to its CAVU eLicense system have enabled the OSBC of Kansas to import critical NMLS data more easily.

The first of two integrations allowed Tyler’s CAVU eLicense system to automatically bring in the daily changes from NMLS that related to Kansas, allowing OSBC staff to no longer have to make these changes to their records manually. Following the second integration, the system brings in payment information from NMLS. As licenses are renewed, licensees can pay through NMLS, and the payment information is then updated in the CAVU eLicense system through a streamlined, automated process, saving OSBC many hours of manual work. In addition to the time savings and reduction of tedious data entry, the system has also improved data accuracy and increased job satisfaction for OSBC team members.

“We’re proud to be a trusted partner for state regulatory agencies such as the OSBC of Kansas, and we are pleased to improve both efficiency and data accuracy as a result of our completed integrations between the OSBC of Kansas and the NMLS,” said Thomas Jackson, general manager of State Regulatory for Tyler.

Tyler’s state regulatory solutions oversee millions of licensees across hundreds of industries, businesses, professions, and license types.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 955 M - -
Net income 2023 173 M - -
Net Debt 2023 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 87,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 804 M 14 804 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,89x
EV / Sales 2024 7,06x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 85,3%
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 354,01 $
Average target price 410,78 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.80%14 804
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.77%2 138 084
SYNOPSYS INC.21.81%59 236
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.31.59%57 753
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.60%53 501
SEA LIMITED68.79%49 332
