MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tyler Technologies, Inc.    TYL

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tyler Technologies : Named to 2021 GovTech 100 List

01/07/2021 | 09:18am EST
Tyler recognized for work with government entities for fifth consecutive year

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL), the largest company in North America solely focused on providing software and services to the public sector, has been selected as a GovTech 100 company for 2021.

The annual list is published by Government Technology magazine, a division of e.Republic Inc., and recognizes 100 companies focused on making a difference in state and local government agencies across the United States. The list is shaped by a variety of key market experts, government employees, investors, and Government Technology’s editorial team. 2021 marks the fifth consecutive year Tyler has been recognized.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Government Technology as a GovTech 100 company this year,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “Tyler is committed to helping the public sector build stronger, safer, and more vibrant communities. I’m especially proud that we partnered closely with our clients to address unique challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic over the past year, making government more accessible and simplifying complex processes through technology.”

With this singular focus on the public sector, Tyler delivers the industry’s most comprehensive solutions, which connect agencies, jurisdictions, and citizens. Through this, Tyler is building a digital infrastructure to support thriving communities across the country.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 125 M - -
Net income 2020 189 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 95,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 491 M 17 491 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 15,5x
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 5 511
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 419,55 $
Last Close Price 433,73 $
Spread / Highest target 8,36%
Spread / Average Target -3,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Matthew B. Bieri Chief Information Officer
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.98%17 491
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-2.03%1 604 715
SEA LIMITED-2.35%99 357
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.10%98 504
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.02%55 941
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-1.44%52 545
