Tyler Technologies Named to America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity List

Tyler included on Newsweek list for the first time

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity list for 2023.

“We are very proud to be named as one of America’s greatest workplaces for diversity this year,” said Kelley Shimansky, chief human resources officer for Tyler. “Inclusion is one of Tyler’s six core values, and we believe that a diverse team contributes to our success. We are committed to increasing the diversity of our workforce from talent acquisition through talent retention by ensuring we provide an inclusive environment where all thrive at Tyler.”

Newsweek, in cooperation with market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group, conducted an independent study to determine America’s greatest workplaces for diversity. The list was determined by conducting a large-scale independent survey with 350,000 completed company reviews by employees who work for companies employing at least 1,000 employees in the U.S.

Scores were based on a review of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals, and an anonymous online survey of employees. The top companies represent 34 industries, including consumer, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, and energy.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

