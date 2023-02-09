Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tyler Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYL   US9022521051

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:37:46 2023-02-09 am EST
330.54 USD   +1.36%
09:18aTyler Technologies Named to America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity List
BU
02/07Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Goes Live with Tyler Technologies' Permitting & Licensing Solution
BU
02/07Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Goes Live with Tyler Technologies' Permitting & Licensing Solution
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tyler Technologies Named to America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity List

02/09/2023 | 09:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tyler included on Newsweek list for the first time

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity list for 2023.

“We are very proud to be named as one of America’s greatest workplaces for diversity this year,” said Kelley Shimansky, chief human resources officer for Tyler. “Inclusion is one of Tyler’s six core values, and we believe that a diverse team contributes to our success. We are committed to increasing the diversity of our workforce from talent acquisition through talent retention by ensuring we provide an inclusive environment where all thrive at Tyler.”

Newsweek, in cooperation with market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group, conducted an independent study to determine America’s greatest workplaces for diversity. The list was determined by conducting a large-scale independent survey with 350,000 completed company reviews by employees who work for companies employing at least 1,000 employees in the U.S.

Scores were based on a review of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals, and an anonymous online survey of employees. The top companies represent 34 industries, including consumer, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, and energy.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_General


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
09:18aTyler Technologies Named to America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity List
BU
02/07Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Goes Live with Tyler Technologies' Permitting &..
BU
02/07Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Goes Live with Tyler Technologies' Permitting &..
CI
01/31Credit Suisse Lowers Tyler Technologies's PT to $375 From $408, Expects Margins To Bott..
MT
01/31State of Kansas to Improve Transparency with Tyler Technologies' Data & Insights Soluti..
BU
01/31State of Kansas to Improve Transparency with Tyler Technologies, Inc. 's Data & Insight..
CI
01/26Tyler Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
01/25Lucas County, Ohio, Selects Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Justice Solution Suite
AQ
01/24Tyler Technologies : Investor Presentation - December 2022
PU
01/24Lucas County, Ohio, Selects Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Justice Solution Suite
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 853 M - -
Net income 2022 169 M - -
Net Debt 2022 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 82,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 578 M 13 578 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,79x
EV / Sales 2023 7,02x
Nbr of Employees 7 176
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 326,09 $
Average target price 421,83 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.14%13 578
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.22%1 985 486
SYNOPSYS INC.14.86%54 962
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.79%53 293
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.17.24%50 872
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION36.50%45 017