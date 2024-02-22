Employees nationwide recommended Tyler as a top employer

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) was recently named to Forbes’ ‘America’s Best Large Employers’ list for 2024. This marks the first time Tyler has been included on this list; the company has previously been named to Forbes’ Best Midsize and Best Small Employers lists a total of 11 times in the past.

“It is exciting to be recognized by Forbes as a top employer and equally exciting to see Tyler’s growth over the years from the small to midsize to large company category,” said Lynn Moore, president and CEO of Tyler. “Even though we have grown in size, we have remained committed to our mission of empowering the public sector to create smarter, safer, and stronger communities. We work hard to support our great employees, 27% of whom have worked at Tyler for more than ten years.”

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes selected America’s Best Large Employers based on an independent survey of more than 170,000 U.S. employees from industry sectors working for companies employing at least 5,000 people within the U.S. Over 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered in creation of the Best Large Employers list.

Tyler was recognized as one of 600 large companies in various industries, including banking and financial services, education, healthcare, information technology, professional services, and transportation.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

