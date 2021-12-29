Log in
    TYL   US9022521051

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
Tyler Technologies Purchases Office Property in Orono, Maine

12/29/2021 | 03:01pm EST
New building will support hiring plans for local talent

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has purchased the University Inn Academic Suites building in Orono, Maine. Tyler plans to expand its Orono-based workforce, which will accommodate 36 of its team members who currently work out of the Bangor, Maine, office. Once the full renovations are complete, the office will house approximately 75 employees.

“Tyler is excited to expand our presence in Maine with the purchase of the Orono facility,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler’s Enterprise Group. “We have strong ties to the local area and having this new space will allow us to strengthen our commitment to hiring in Maine. In addition, it will help us foster STEAM job opportunities for both full-time employees and for internship candidates, as well as strengthen our relationship with community partners.”

Tyler’s expansion in Orono will also allow for greater collaboration with the Orono-based University of Maine. Recently, Tyler announced a partnership with the Foster Center for Innovation at the University of Maine for its Maine App Challenge. Student participants in the Maine App Challenge, and the educators supporting them, will have the opportunity to complete a series of free workshops at the university related to brainstorming, customer discovery, prototyping, testing, and promotional pitching as they design their app for the competition.

With the new office space in Orono, Tyler plans to provide a shared space to be available to the community during non-office hours. Tyler will also be working closely with the town of Orono to align with its economic development plans.

Tyler has a long history in Maine, with more than 1,200 employees currently based in its Yarmouth, Falmouth, and Bangor offices. The company was recently recognized as a 2021 Best Place to Work in Maine for the 14th year.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 593 M - -
Net income 2021 152 M - -
Net cash 2021 965 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 147x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 766 M 21 766 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 6 718
Free-Float 84,0%
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen Chief Information Officer
