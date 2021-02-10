Tyler Technologies : Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter 2020

Total revenues were $283.3 million, down 1.9% from $288.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. On an organic basis, revenues declined 2.1%. Non-GAAP total revenues were $283.4 million, down 1.4% from $287.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. On an organic basis, non-GAAP revenues declined 1.5%.
Recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions were $212.4 million, up 9.5% from $194.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, and comprised 75.0% of fourth quarter 2020 revenues.
Operating income was $48.0 million, up 6.4% from $45.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating income was $76.4 million, up 3.3% from $73.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net income was $54.1 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, up 15.6% from $46.8 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $58.3 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, up 0.3% from $58.2 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Cash flows from operations were $88.8 million, up 16.5% from $76.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Free cash flow was $83.7 million, up 25.8% from $66.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cash and investments totaled $758.5 million at December 31, 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA was $83.2 million, up 1.3% from $82.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Software subscription arrangements comprised approximately 73% of total new software contract value in the fourth quarter, compared to approximately 54% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Subscription bookings in the fourth quarter added $11.0 million in annual recurring revenue.
Annualized non-GAAP recurring revenues were $849.8 million, up 10.4% from $769.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:
Total revenues were $1.117 billion, up 2.8% from $1.086 billion in 2019. On an organic basis, revenues grew 1.3%. Non-GAAP total revenues were $1.117 billion, up 2.4% from $1.091 billion in 2019. On an organic basis, non-GAAP revenues grew 0.9%.
Recurring revenues from maintenance and subscriptions were $818.2 million, up 12.6% from $726.7 million in 2019, and comprised 73.3% of 2020 revenues.
Operating income was $172.9 million, up 10.6% from $156.4 million in 2019. Non-GAAP operating income was $299.5 million, up 8.4% from $276.2 million in 2019.
Net income was $194.8 million, or $4.69 per diluted share, up 33.0% from $146.5 million, or $3.65 per diluted share in 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $229.3 million, or $5.52 per diluted share, up 7.8% from $212.6 million, or $5.30 per diluted share in 2019.
Cash flows from operations were $355.1 million, up 39.4% from $254.7 million in 2019. Free cash flow was $326.6 million, up 53.6% from $212.7 million in 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA was $326.0 million, up 7.5% from $303.4 million in 2019.
Software subscription arrangements comprised approximately 62% of total new software contract value in 2020, compared to approximately 63% in 2019.
Subscription bookings in 2020 added $42.8 million in annual recurring revenue.
Total backlog was a new high of $1.59 billion, up 9.4% from $1.46 billion at December 31, 2019. Software-related backlog (excluding appraisal services) was $1.55 billion, up 8.7% from $1.43 billion at December 31, 2019.
Effective January 1, 2020, Tyler adopted the requirements of ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses, with no material impact to our consolidated financial statements.
“Tyler's team executed well in a challenging environment during the fourth quarter, concluding 2020 with strong earnings and record cash flows,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “Software license and service revenues continued to be pressured by longer sales cycles, delays in projects, and the near elimination of billable travel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, recurring revenues were strong, and subscriptions revenues grew 17%, marking our 60th consecutive quarter of double-digit subscription revenue growth. Our revenue mix and cost efficiencies contributed to a 120 basis point improvement in the non-GAAP operating margin to 26.9%.
"Bookings in the fourth quarter of approximately $333 million were relatively flat with last year, as the pandemic impacted the timing of some client decisions and pushed some deals out of the quarter. Our new business pipeline remains stable, but in some cases the timing of new contract executions is less predictable. Our largest contract signed in the fourth quarter, and the largest contract in our history, was an agreement with the Texas Office of Court Administration to extend our existing statewide electronic filing arrangement through at least 2027. Although the total value of the contract is approximately $98 million, very little of the value is included in backlog and bookings because of certain contract provisions. If the entire amount of the contract had been included, bookings growth for the quarter would have been approximately 28%.
"We are excited about our opportunities to accelerate revenue growth and achieve our margin objectives in 2021, as our elevated investments in product development and acquisitions in recent years have broadened our addressable market and strengthened our competitive position. We've learned a lot from the challenges of 2020. While 2021 will also be an unusual year, we are confident in our ability to continue to execute on our long-term initiatives in a manner that provides value for our shareholders, clients, and employees. Our plans for 2021 include increasing our investments to accelerate our move to the cloud, including significant additional development resources dedicated to optimizing our products for the cloud," added Moore.
Guidance for 2021
As of February 10, 2021, Tyler Technologies is providing the following guidance for the full year 2021, which excludes the impact of any acquisitions which may be completed during the year:
GAAP and non-GAAP total revenues are both expected to be in the range of $1.190 billion to $1.220 billion.
GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $4.03 to $4.21 and may vary significantly due to the impact of stock incentive awards on the GAAP effective tax rate.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $5.65 to $5.77.
Pretax non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $116 million.
Research and development expense is expected to be in the range of $88 million to $90 million.
Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be in the range of 42.5 million to 43.0 million shares.
GAAP earnings per share assumes an estimated annual effective tax rate of approximately negative 16% after discrete tax items including approximately $67 million of discrete tax benefits related to share-based compensation.
The non-GAAP annual effective tax rate is expected to be 24%.
Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $39 million to $40 million, including approximately $3 million related to real estate and approximately $17 million of capitalized software development costs. Total depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $81 million, including approximately $53 million from amortization of acquisition intangibles.
GAAP to non-GAAP guidance reconciliation
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excludes the estimated full year impact of non-cash share-based compensation expense and employer portion of payroll tax related to employee stock transactions of approximately $116 million, and amortization of acquired software and intangible assets of approximately $53 million. Additionally, the non-GAAP tax rate of 24% is estimated periodically as described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and excludes approximately $67 million of estimated discrete tax benefits that are included in the GAAP estimated annual effective tax rate.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations.
(Comparative results follow)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Software licenses and royalties
$
17,465
$
32,358
$
73,164
$
100,205
Subscriptions
93,997
80,330
350,648
296,352
Software services
42,676
52,220
186,409
213,061
Maintenance
118,409
113,644
467,513
430,318
Appraisal services
5,274
6,024
21,127
23,479
Hardware and other
5,464
4,261
17,802
23,012
Total revenues
283,285
288,837
1,116,663
1,086,427
Software licenses and royalties
292
1,258
3,339
3,938
Acquired software
7,964
7,997
31,962
30,642
Software services, maintenance and subscriptions
128,557
130,674
510,504
502,138
Appraisal services
4,150
4,031
15,945
15,337
Hardware and other
3,653
2,602
12,401
17,472
Total cost of revenues
144,616
146,562
574,151
569,527
Gross profit
138,669
142,275
542,512
516,900
Selling, general and administrative expenses
62,736
70,265
259,561
257,746
Research and development expense
22,411
21,170
88,363
81,342
Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles
5,486
5,683
21,662
21,445
Operating income
48,036
45,157
172,926
156,367
Other income, net
376
2,633
2,116
3,471
Income before income taxes
48,412
47,790
175,042
159,838
Income tax provision
(5,682)
1,000
(19,778)
13,311
Net income
$
54,094
$
46,790
$
194,820
$
146,527
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
1.34
$
1.20
$
4.87
$
3.79
Diluted
$
1.29
$
1.15
$
4.69
$
3.65
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
40,404
39,076
40,035
38,640
Diluted
41,925
40,736
41,526
40,105
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December
31,
Twelve Months Ended December
31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Reconciliation of non-GAAP total revenues
GAAP total revenues
$
283,285
$
288,837
$
1,116,663
$
1,086,427
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Write-downs and adjustments to acquisition-related deferred revenue
45
(1,495)
478
4,557
Amortization of acquired subleases
78
83
313
372
Non-GAAP total revenues
$
283,408
$
287,425
$
1,117,454
$
1,091,356
Reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit and margin
GAAP gross profit
$
138,669
$
142,275
$
542,512
$
516,900
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Write-downs and adjustments to acquisition-related deferred revenue
45
(1,495)
478
4,557
Amortization of acquired leases
78
83
313
372
Share-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues
4,949
3,836
18,125
15,002
Amortization of acquired software
7,964
7,997
31,962
30,642
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
151,705
$
152,696
$
593,390
$
567,473
GAAP gross margin
49.0
%
49.3
%
48.6
%
47.6
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
53.5
%
53.1
%
53.1
%
52.0
%
Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and margin
GAAP operating income
$
48,036
$
45,157
$
172,926
$
156,367
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue
45
(1,495)
478
4,557
Amortization of acquired leases
78
83
313
372
Share-based compensation expense
13,253
15,598
67,365
59,967
Employer portion of payroll tax related to employee stock transactions
703
693
3,294
1,745
Acquisition related costs
—
197
—
1,142
COVID-19 incremental costs
810
—
1,537
—
Amortization of acquired software
7,964
7,997
31,962
30,642
Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles
5,486
5,683
21,662
21,445
Non-GAAP adjustments subtotal
28,339
28,756
$
126,611
$
119,870
Non-GAAP operating income
$
76,375
$
73,913
$
299,537
$
276,237
GAAP operating margin
17.0
%
15.6
%
15.5
%
14.4
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
26.9
%
25.7
%
26.8
%
25.3
%
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December
31,
Twelve Months Ended December
31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share
GAAP net income
$
54,094
$
46,790
$
194,820
$
146,527
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
28,339
28,756
126,611
119,870
Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments
(24,102)
(17,371)
(92,175)
(53,819)
Non-GAAP net income
$
58,331
$
58,175
$
229,256
$
212,578
GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
1.29
$
1.15
$
4.69
$
3.65
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
1.39
$
1.43
$
5.52
$
5.30
Detail of share-based compensation expense
Cost of software services, maintenance and subscriptions
$
4,949
$
3,836
$
18,125
$
15,002
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,304
11,762
49,240
44,965
Total share-based compensation expense
$
13,253
$
15,598
$
67,365
$
59,967
Reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA
GAAP net income
$
54,094
$
46,790
$
194,820
$
146,527
Amortization of customer and trade name intangibles
5,486
5,683
21,662
21,445
Depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues, SG&A and other expenses
15,068
14,260
59,339
54,899
Interest expense included in other income, net
154
155
610
1,564
Income tax (benefit) provision
(5,682)
1,000
(19,778)
13,311
EBITDA
$
69,120
$
67,888
$
256,653
$
237,746
Write-downs and adjustments to acquisition-related deferred revenue
45
(1,495)
478
4,557
Share-based compensation expense
13,253
15,598
67,365
59,967
Acquisition related costs
—
197
—
1,142
COVID-19 incremental costs
810
—
1,537
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
83,228
$
82,188
$
326,033
$
303,412
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December
31,
Twelve Months Ended December
31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Reconciliation of free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
88,761
$
76,193
$
355,089
$
254,720
Less: additions to property and equipment
(3,626)
(8,403)
(22,690)
(37,236)
Less: capitalized software development costs
(1,460)
(1,264)
(5,776)
(4,804)
Free cash flow
$
83,675
$
66,526
$
326,623
$
212,680
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
603,623
$
232,682
Accounts receivable, net
382,319
374,089
Current investments and other assets
105,530
66,444
Income tax receivable
21,598
6,482
Total current assets
1,113,070
679,697
Accounts receivable, long-term portion
21,417
22,432
Operating lease right-of-use assets
18,734
18,992
Property and equipment, net
168,004
171,861
Other assets:
Goodwill
838,428
840,117
Other intangibles, net
331,189
378,914
Non-current investments
82,640
42,235
Other non-current assets
33,792
37,366
Total assets
$
2,607,274
$
2,191,614
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
97,095
$
90,211
Operating lease liabilities
5,904
6,387
Deferred revenue
461,278
412,495
Total current liabilities
564,277
509,093
Revolving line of credit
—
—
Deferred revenue, long-term
100
199
Deferred income taxes
40,507
48,442
Operating lease liabilities, long-term
16,279
16,822
Shareholders' equity
1,986,111
1,617,058
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,607,274
$
2,191,614
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
54,094
$
46,790
$
194,820
$
146,527
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations:
Depreciation and amortization
20,911
20,125
81,657
76,672
Share-based compensation expense
13,253
15,598
67,365
59,967
Provision for losses - accounts receivable
3,517
1,636
3,517
1,636
Operating lease right-of-use assets - non cash
1,549
1,418
5,782
5,397
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
(5,478)
4,241
(7,936)
(6,088)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, exclusive of effects of acquired companies
915
(13,615)
9,884
(29,391)
Net cash provided by operating activities
88,761
76,193
355,089
254,720
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property and equipment
(3,626)
(8,403)
(22,690)
(37,236)
Purchase of marketable security investments
(45,289)
(27,420)
(156,618)
(54,742)
Proceeds from marketable security investments
20,948
13,942
82,742
70,796
Purchase of equity investment of common shares
—
—
(10,000)
—
Proceeds from the sale of equity investment of preferred shares
—
—
15,000
—
Capitalized software development costs
(1,460)
(1,264)
(5,776)
(4,804)
Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(1,031)
(18,864)
(1,292)
(218,734)
Decrease (increase) in other
301
198
314
(295)
Net cash used by investing activities
(30,157)
(41,811)
(98,320)
(245,015)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Decrease in net borrowings on revolving line of credit