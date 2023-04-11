Advanced search
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:39:55 2023-04-11 am EDT
353.58 USD   +0.46%
353.58 USD   +0.46%
Tyler Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

04/11/2023 | 09:24am EDT
Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will discuss its first quarter 2023 results during a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The teleconference begins at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be hosted by H. Lynn Moore Jr., president and CEO; and Brian K. Miller, executive vice president and CFO. The related press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Participants can pre-register for the teleconference at the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/dXimaDxA. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number, and conference ID that allows immediate access to the call on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The live audio webcast and archived replay can also be accessed at the Presentations section of the investor relations website.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 955 M - -
Net income 2023 173 M - -
Net Debt 2023 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 86,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 718 M 14 718 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,84x
EV / Sales 2024 7,01x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 351,95 $
Average target price 410,78 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.16%14 718
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.67%2 154 162
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.32.97%58 360
SYNOPSYS INC.19.01%57 873
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.96%53 487
SEA LIMITED60.54%47 341
