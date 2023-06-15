Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tyler Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYL   US9022521051

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-15 pm EDT
394.60 USD   +0.64%
Tyler Technologies Shares 2023 Investor Day Presentation Link
BU
06/13Insider Sell: Tyler Technologies
MT
06/13Tyler Technologies Signs Agreement With Branson, Missouri, for Intergrated Public Administration Software
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tyler Technologies Shares 2023 Investor Day Presentation Link

06/15/2023 | 04:27pm EDT
Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) hosted an Investor Day for institutional investors and financial analysts today, June 15, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.

“We were thrilled to welcome investors and analysts to Tyler’s Investor Day,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. “It was a great opportunity to meet and reconnect in person while being able to share Tyler’s strategic direction and plan for sustained growth over the next several years.”

The event included presentations by Lynn Moore and members of the senior leadership team and featured three Q&A sessions with attendees. Presentations focused on Tyler’s cloud transition and strategic growth roadmap, including its differentiated payments platform and other growth drivers. Speakers also discussed Tyler’s mid- to long-term financial targets and capital allocation framework supporting Tyler’s 2030 vision.

An archived replay of the Investor Day presentation, along with supporting materials, is now available for access at the Events & Presentations section of Tyler’s investor relations website.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_Financial


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 956 M - -
Net income 2023 161 M - -
Net Debt 2023 608 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 104x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 439 M 16 439 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,71x
EV / Sales 2024 7,80x
Nbr of Employees 7 229
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 392,10 $
Average target price 435,18 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.21.62%16 439
MICROSOFT CORPORATION40.66%2 508 287
SYNOPSYS INC.39.70%67 871
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.48.78%64 370
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE22.03%58 301
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION40.84%46 577
