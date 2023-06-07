Advanced search
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
Tyler Technologies Shares 2023 Investor Day Webcast Link
BU
City of Austin, Texas, Launches Open Data Portal with Tyler Technologies
BU
City of Austin, Texas, Launches Open Data Portal with Tyler Technologies
CI
Tyler Technologies Shares 2023 Investor Day Webcast Link

06/07/2023 | 09:18am EDT
Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and financial analysts on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.

Virtual attendees are welcome to join the live webcast via our Investor Day microsite for the event, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT. The event will feature presentations by President and CEO Lynn Moore and members of the senior leadership team, along with Q&A sessions.

Presentations will focus on Tyler’s cloud transition and strategic growth roadmap, including its differentiated payments platform and other growth drivers. Additionally, the company will discuss its mid- to long-term financial targets and capital allocation framework supporting Tyler’s 2030 vision.

An archived replay of the Investor Day presentations, along with supporting materials, will be available for access at the Events & Presentations section of Tyler’s investor relations website.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 956 M - -
Net income 2023 161 M - -
Net Debt 2023 608 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 104x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 522 M 16 522 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,76x
EV / Sales 2024 7,84x
Nbr of Employees 7 229
Free-Float 85,5%
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.23%16 522
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.14%2 481 073
SYNOPSYS INC.39.01%67 534
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.44.63%62 385
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.91%58 314
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION42.99%47 289
