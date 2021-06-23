Tyler Technologies : City of Destin, Florida, Goes Live on Tyler's Civic Services Solution

Residents and businesses will have easy access to online permitting and support

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today the city of Destin, Florida, has successfully gone live on Tyler's EnerGov™ civic services solution. The city of Destin has been using Tyler’s Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution since 1999 and the city, already familiar with Tyler’s public administration solutions, selected EnerGov™ for its COMPASS (COMmunity Permitting And Support System) project.

Destin’s COMPASS self-service portal is now powered by Tyler’s EnerGov™ citizen self-service (CSS) solution, bringing the city’s residents and business owners into the community development process by providing online access to submit digital applications and view the status of applications, as well as the results of building inspections. Residents and contractors are now able to search for an address or parcel, apply for a permit, and request an inspection, among other activities, eliminating the need to submit paper applications and plan sets.

“Tyler has been a great partner for more than 20 years. As we needed a new solution that would be easily implemented and bring value, a continued partnership with Tyler was a natural fit,” said Matthew Pace, city of Destin’s IT Director. “The strength of the Munis® and EnerGov™ integration will benefit those who do business with our city and also benefit our residents. We’re excited for increased efficiency in our office with the implementation of this new solution.”

EnerGov™ will automate, connect, and streamline critical government processes while increasing efficiency and communication and fostering constituent engagement. The city of Destin will benefit from:

Improved capabilities for employees to access information regarding planning, building and code compliance

Embedded Esri® (GIS) technology

A centralized database

Customized reporting, data views

Specialized apps for residents

Centralized workflows

Improved inspection and review processes

Integration to its financial system

“We’re pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Destin and provide a robust solution to meet their growing needs,” said Greg Savard, general manager of Tyler’s Civic Services business unit. “We’re excited to continue supporting Destin’s vision for connecting these core functions, including community development and enterprise resource planning to best serve its community and staff.”

Destin is located in the Panhandle of Florida and has a population of more than 14,000 residents.

