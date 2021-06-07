Log in
    TYL   US9022521051

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
Tyler Technologies : NIC and Tyler Investor Presentation

06/07/2021 | 07:41am EDT
&

Realizing the value of NIC and Tyler together June 7, 2021

The acquisition of NIC further positions

Tyler to deliver on our vision

Leader in COTS

Socrata acquisition

adds leading public

local government

sector data & analytics

Tyler's vision

1 department systems

3 platform

for the public

C O N N E C T E D

C

O M M U N I T I E S

sector

2

Launched Connected

Communities Vision

2

NIC adds proven partner

  • with state agencies, leader in public sector payments

C O N N E C T E D C O M M U N I T I E S

  • MicroPact acquisition adds state presence & low-codeplatform

The NIC acquisition extends

Tyler value increases

First Priorities

D O N ' T M E S S

M A K E

G E T S A L E S T E A M

I T U P

T H E P L A N

W O R K I N G T O G E T H E R

4

+

I M P A C T O F T H E A C Q U I S I T I O N F O R T Y L E R A N D O U R C L I E N T S

Leading the

Delivering

Combining

Connecting

Engaging

Industry

Solutions

Strengths

Communities

Citizens

Creates the industry

Delivers Tyler

Combines the

Establishes the data and

Engages citizens

leader for public

solutions through

strengths of

analytics platform for

across all government

sector payment

NIC contracts

MicroPact and NIC

connecting communities

agencies

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tyler Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 11:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
