Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tyler Technologies, Inc.    TYL

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tyler Technologies : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

04/15/2021 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will discuss its first quarter 2021 results during a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The teleconference begins at 10 a.m. ET and will be hosted by H. Lynn Moore Jr., president and CEO; and Brian K. Miller, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The related press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Participants can pre-register for the teleconference at the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10153708/e599360d94. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number, and PIN that allows immediate access to the call on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register may dial 844-861-5506 (U.S. callers), 412-317-6587 (international callers), or 866-450-4696 (Canada callers) and ask for the “Tyler Technologies” call. A replay will be available one hour after the call ends through May 6, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 412-317-0088 (international callers), or 855-669-9658 (Canada callers) and reference passcode 10151750.

The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed at https://tylertech.irpass.com/Presentations.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
09:18aTYLER TECHNOLOGIES  : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and ..
BU
04/13TYLER TECHNOLOGIES  : rsquo; EnerGov Decision Engine Solution Helps Guide Reside..
BU
04/05TYLER TECHNOLOGIES  : Acquires School Scheduling Solution ReadySub for Unspecifi..
MT
04/05TYLER TECHNOLOGIES  : Acquires ReadySub School Scheduling Solution
BU
04/01TYLER TECHNOLOGIES  : Needham Adjusts Tyler Technologies' Price Target to $480 F..
MT
03/31TYLER TECHNOLOGIES  : Acquires DataSpec for Undisclosed Sum
MT
03/31TYLER TECHNOLOGIES  : Acquires DataSpec
BU
03/29NIC INC INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
PR
03/26TYLER TECHNOLOGIES  : Says Antitrust Waiting Period for NIC Acquisition Expired
MT
03/26TYLER TECHNOLOGIES  : and NIC Announce Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiti..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 207 M - -
Net income 2021 149 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 129x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 047 M 18 047 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 479,17 $
Last Close Price 443,26 $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Matthew B. Bieri Chief Information Officer
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.54%18 047
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.22%1 927 715
SEA LIMITED23.37%125 710
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.41%96 691
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.81%59 700
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.02%57 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ