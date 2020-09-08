Log in
Tyler Technologies : rsquo; Virtual Court Recognized as Best Remote Work Solution by Amazon Web Services

09/08/2020 | 09:18am EDT

Tyler named an Amazon Web Services Public Sector Partner Award winner

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it was named as a 2020 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner Award winner for “Best Remote Work Solution” for its Tyler Virtual Court product.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Amazon Web Services for Tyler Virtual Court as the best remote work solution this year,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer for Tyler Technologies. “The coronavirus pandemic has pushed us to be nimble and innovative with the solutions we’re providing our clients to address their critical needs. Remote court services are more important than ever, and we’re pleased that Tyler Virtual Court has helped the public sector expand access to justice and improve overall court efficiency during this time.”

Tyler Virtual Court provides a way for courts to handle cases remotely, removing the burden of having defendants physically appear in a courtroom, while also broadening access to justice for disadvantaged or displaced defendants. With Tyler Virtual Court, courts can conduct face-to-face court sessions with remote defendants through a video-chat-enabled virtual session. More than just video conferencing, however, the platform intuitively integrates with the court’s case management system to ensure efficiency for everyone involved. The mobile, secure platform is maintained and hosted by Tyler Technologies on AWS and can be accessed on any device. After launching the solution earlier than expected due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Tyler Technologies has implemented or is in the process of implementing Tyler Virtual Court for more than 60 municipal court clients.

Tyler Technologies, along with the other award winners, were recognized at a virtual awards event earlier this month. To learn more about Tyler Virtual Court and its successful implementation in the city of Alvin, Texas, municipal court, watch AWS’s video interview.

The 2020 AWS Public Sector Partner Award winners were selected based on their innovation of solutions to public sector customers, demonstration of Amazon Leadership Principles, engagement and success with the AWS Partner Network (APN), and delivery of results in a customer-obsessed way.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.


© Business Wire 2020
