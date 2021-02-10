Tyler Technologies : to Acquire NIC in $2.3 Billion All-Cash Transaction

Transaction further strengthens Tyler’s ability to provide end-to-end solutions to local, state, and federal governments

Expected to be accretive to Tyler’s non-GAAP earnings and EBITDA in 2021

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV), jointly announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Tyler will acquire all outstanding shares of NIC in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion.

Under the terms of the transaction, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, NIC stockholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash, which represents a premium of approximately 22% to NIC’s 30-day volume weighted average price as of February 9, 2021, and a 14% premium to the closing share price and 52-week closing high of $29.81 on February 9, 2021.

NIC is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,100 federal, state, and local government agencies across the nation. Headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, NIC delivers user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient for citizens and businesses to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information, and making secure payments without visiting a government office. Leveraging its strong track record of innovation, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver new digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. In fiscal year 2020, NIC delivered revenues of $460.5 million and net income of $68.6 million.

“The pandemic has accelerated the shift by governments to online services and electronic payments as more citizens and businesses are interacting digitally with government. NIC is uniquely positioned with its deep expertise and robust digital solutions to partner with us in making government more efficient and more accessible to citizens,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “Our companies share a vision for thriving, connected communities, and our cultures are extremely compatible. The combination will provide extensive benefits for the clients, employees, and shareholders of both companies.”

“This announcement marks an exciting next chapter in our 30-year history, and one that we believe will create significant value for our government partners, employees, and stockholders,” said Harry Herington, NIC’s chief executive officer and chairman of the board. “The combined vision, strength, and resources of our companies will accelerate our collective ability to provide innovative, efficient, transparent services to local, state, and federal governments. With this transaction, we are pleased to be able to deliver immediate, premium cash value to our stockholders and we look forward to NIC’s continued success as part of Tyler.”

Tyler’s strength in local government and NIC’s strength in state government are highly complementary. Together, the combined company expects to significantly expand its business with federal agencies and leverage Tyler’s sales channels and client base to enhance NIC’s scale and accelerate its strategy of bringing vertical applications to clients. In addition, NIC has extensive expertise and scale in the government payments arena, processing more than $24 billion in payments on behalf of citizens and governments in 2020, which will accelerate Tyler’s strategic payments initiatives. Tyler has a history of successful acquisitions, investing in and growing acquired companies. Tyler expects NIC to continue to manage its operations from its Olathe, Kansas, home office and to retain its employees and leadership team.

Financing, Approvals and Timing

Tyler plans to fund the transaction with a combination of approximately $700 million of cash on Tyler’s balance sheet and new debt. Tyler has obtained financing commitments for a $1.6 billion bridge facility with Goldman Sachs Bank USA and expects to replace the bridge facility with permanent financing prior to closing. The combination is expected to be accretive to Tyler’s non-GAAP earnings and EBITDA, as well as recurring revenue mix and free cash flow per share, in 2021.

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by NIC’s stockholders. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,100 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 400 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed more than 130 new solutions to address the needs of government and those it serves, such as crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing, and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.

