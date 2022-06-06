Log in
Tyler Technologies to Participate in June 2022 Investor Conferences
BU
10:01aNearmap location data integrated into workflows of America's largest provider of Computer Assisted Mass Appraisals for properties
PR
05/31Tyler Technologies Buys Quatred for Undisclosed Sum
MT
Tyler Technologies to Participate in June 2022 Investor Conferences

06/06/2022 | 10:20am EDT
Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will participate in two investor conferences in June 2022.

Brian Miller, Tyler's executive vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel on Wednesday, June 8, at 8:30 a.m. ET. He will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

On Thursday, June 9, Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference at the Loews Chicago Hotel at 10:00 a.m. CT. Moore will be joined by Brian Miller, and both will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the Blair presentation will be accessible at http://investors.tylertech.com/Presentations.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.



All news about TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 859 M - -
Net income 2022 170 M - -
Net Debt 2022 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 90,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 800 M 14 800 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,43x
EV / Sales 2023 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 6 959
Free-Float 85,1%
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.66%14 800
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-19.71%2 019 489
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.79%54 533
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.08%50 125
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-50.02%48 446
SEA LIMITED-64.79%44 085